MIDDLETON — Play well, emerge healthy, and get the two points.
That was essentially the game plan for the Masconomet boys hockey team Thursday afternoon, who on the final day of the winter sports regular season did just that in cutting down visiting North Andover, 6-1, at the Essex Sports Center.
Senior left wing Will Shannon netted a pair of goals in the second period and right wing Johnny Mireault scored once and dished out two helpers as the Chieftains finished the regular season at 11-9.
"I think we're better than our record shows," first-year head coach Andrew Boepple said after the game. "Where are now from where we were in that (season opener) against St. John's Prep (a 7-0 loss), we've come a long, long way.
"Younger guys who were inexperienced at the start of the season are now playing big roles for us and doing very well," he added. "James (Whitman, the team's leading goal scorer with 12), Alan (Weitzman), Will Carey, Johnny Mireault, some guys on D ... they're all now playing with more confidence, committing to the D zone, and not afraid to make the big play."
Masconomet, ranked No. 15 in the newest D2 power listings, figures to host a Division 2 state playoff game next week in Haverhill. The seedings are released Saturday morning.
Against North Andover, the Chieftains broke the contest open with three second period goals, including tallies 14 seconds apart in the final minute of the stanza by Shannon (a one-timer out front) and left wing Ben Merrill (going top shelf glove side after a slick pass from Mireault).
"Will's role isn't that of a scorer, so to see him get a pair like that was great," said Boepple.
Over the first two periods, the Chieftains outshot North Andover by a healthy 26-6 margin. Junior goaltender Chris Sacco was much busier in the third period and finished with 17 saves for Masco.
Sacco and senior Tristen Dillon have split time all season in net; Boepple said he isn't sure who'll get the call in next week's playoff opener.
"It's a nice problem to have, two goalies who have both played really well all season," said Boepple. "We need to figure it out, though."
Defensemen Cam Juliano (his first of the season, coming on the power play) and Anthony Cerbone also scored for the winners.
Aidan Paquette had the North Andover (5-11-4) goal, a man-up score that gave the Knights a 1-0 first period lead. Goaltender Ray Kmiec finished the afternoon with 22 saves.
Masconomet 6, North Andover 1
at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
North Andover;1;0;0;1
Masconomet;1;3;2;6
First period: NA, Aidan Paquette (Kyle Donnelly), ppg, 12:47; M, Cam Juliano (Joe Young), ppg, 13:27.
Second period: M, Will Shannon (Juliano), 6:51; M, Shannon (Anthony Cerbone), 14:19; M, Ben Merrill (Mireault, Max Conley), 14:33.
Third period: M, Cerbone (Alan Weitzman, Mireault), 5:42; M, Mireault (Will Carey), 13:43.
Saves: NA, Ryan Kmiec 23; M, Chris Sacco 17.
Records: M, 11-9; NA, 5-11-4.