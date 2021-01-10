PEABODY — It's hard to believe Chloe Shapleigh didn't score a goal in her first go-round with the Peabody High girls hockey team last winter.
Saturday in the Tanners' 2021 season opener, the senior defenseman shot the puck like someone determined to make up for lost time.
Behind Shapleigh's first two career goals and two others from fellow senior Paige Thibedeau, Peabody earned its first-ever win over visiting Masconomet by a 5-3 margin at McVann-O'Keefe Rink.
The Tanners (1-0) mainly controlled the action at the top of the blue line with patient play from the defensive rotation managing puck possession. Shapleigh, a Lynnfield High senior who plans to play both ice hockey and softball at Endicott College, pulled the trigger on Peabody's effective (2-for-4) power play and netted a highlight reel goal when she used a hip fake to open up a shooting lane to break a 1-1 tie in the opening period.
"Chloe had a real strong game," said Peabody head coach Michelle Roach. "We did a really good job of getting the puck and not throwing it away: waiting for lanes to open up and finding open ice. Chloe was a huge part of that."
Thibedeau, a senior winger, started the scoring with a power play rebound just 3:08 after the opening faceoff. She scored another just 59 seconds into the middle period, and did an admirable job winning position in front of Masconomet goalie Lydia Willette (22 saves) for tips and rebounds.
"It's great to see Paige have a strong start to the year. She made some great decisions tonight," said Roach, whose team led 2-1 after one and saw the lead double to 4-1 before the middle portion of the second period.
"We knew a one-goal lead against Masco wasn't going to be enough, so it was a matter of how we wanted to come out for the second period," Roach added. "We were ready; overall, this is probably the best we've played in a first game of the season."
Senior captain Cali Caponigro got Masconomet (0-1) on the board when she pounced on a loose puck and roofed it to even the score at 1-1 in the first. The Chieftains got a pair of goals in the third period with freshman Gabrielle Oakes netted her first career goal and Sage Smith buried a power play tally on a nifty snapshot late in the frame.
"We've got a lot of new faces," said Masconomet head coach Ryan Sugar, "so it's a process. We had five freshmen and eighth graders playing big roles, and they played well. We rotated some of the older kids, Sage (Smith), Lauren (Dillon) and Bella (Cahill) back on defense. We're still figuring things out."
Willette looked solid in net in her first varsity start, with the majority of Peabody's goals being second chance opportunities. At the other end, Audrey Buckley earned her first win for the Tanners with 11 saves.
"Buckley was fantastic ...there was a deflection that she saved when it was 2-1 that I think changed the whole momentum of the game," said Roach, who came away impressed with her defensive rotation of Shapleigh, Catherine Sweeney, Reilly Ganter, Penelope Spack and Elise Staunton.
Sophomore Jenna DiNapoli scored Peabody's last goal while single assists went to captain Jen Flynn and Ganter. For the Chieftains, Caponigro finished with three points on a goal and two assists, and eighth grader Maddie Kenney earned her first varsity point on an assist.
Peabody 5, Masconomet 3
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Masconomet 1 0 2 3
Peabody 2 2 1 5
First period: P, Paige Thibedeau (Jenna DiNapoli), ppg, 3:18; M, Cali Caponigro (Maddie Kenney), 7:28; P, Chloe Shapleigh (Jen Flynn, Reilly Ganter), ppg, 8:50.
Second period: P, Thibedeau (Shapleigh), :59; P, Shapleigh (un), 6:55.
Third period: M, Gabrielle Oakes (Caponigro), 7:51; P, DiNapoli (un), 11:19; M, Sage Smith (Caponigro, Oakes), ppg, 14:51.
Saves: M, Lydia Willette 22; P, Audrey Buckley 11.
Records: M, 0-1-0, P, 1-0-0.