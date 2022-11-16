WOBURN — As the saying goes, “offense sells tickets, but defense wins championships.”
For the St. John’s Prep soccer team, that classic statement may just ring true this November.
Heading into Wednesday afternoon’s Division 1 state semifinal matchup against rival St. John’s Shrewsbury, the Eagles had allowed just seven goals all season. and after the final horn sounded at Woburn’s Connolly Memorial Stadium, that impressive number stood pat.
Thanks to another tremendous defensive effort from the likes of Will Minor, Jeffrey Lopez, Ross O’Brien, Ben Bailey and keeper Yianni Andrikopoulos, the Eagles held on for a 1-0 victory over the Pioneers.
Junior midfielder Jake Vana had the game’s lone goal, firing one home off his own rebound in the opening half.
Now, St. John’s Prep is headed back to the state championship for the first time since 2006, earning a matchup with top-seeded Needham in Saturday’s finale at Manning Field in Lynn (noon start).
“It feels great; we’ve been to the semifinal a number of times (since ‘06) but this is the first time we’ve gotten through,” said Eagles’ head coach Dave Crowell, his team now 21-0-1. “The game could’ve gone either way. That’s a great team.”
Wednesday’s final score was every bit indicative of how the action played out. It was a physical and frantic battle between two incredibly gifted squads, and just as Crowell had predicted, it came down to one goal.
That decisive marker came off the right foot of Vana in the 26th minute. Following a gutsy slide tackle from O’Brien all the way at the other end, the Eagles got out on the break and attacked. Alex Borkland zoomed down the left sideline and found Graham Kramer on a cross into the box before the latter back heeled a touch pass to a ready-to-fire Vana.
Vana then rifled a shot right at Pioneers’ keeper James Benestad who thwarted the initial attempt. But the ball bounced right back to Vana and he made no mistake on the second try, ripping it low far post for the early lead. The ball actually ricocheted off a St. John’s defender, but it was likely finding the back of the net either way.
“Ross made an unbelievable play putting his body on the line and winning the ball down in our corner and Alex made an amazing play to get around the defender and send a perfect cross,” said Vana. “I just had the easy part of just tapping it in; unfortunately I missed the first one but it came right back to me and I couldn’t’ miss the second one so I’m just super excited. But really all the credit goes to my teammates.”
The Eagles kept the pressure up for the remainder of the first half, letting loose for eight shots on goal compared to just two for Shrewsbury. They dominated the possession game as well.
The second half, however, was a different story.
The Pioneers pressed with a purpose for the final 40 minutes, with a number of shots just missing the target. One attempt by Benjamin Saro in the 51st minute dinged the cross bar, and another by Matthew Berquist in the 72nd minute sailed just high.
Despite playing on their heels for the majority of the second half, the Eagles defense did a bang up job finding the ball and clearing it effectively. Andrikopoulos — who secured his 15th shutout of the year in the win — did have to stop seven total shots, but for the most part his back line was a brick wall.
“That was a long second half,” Crowell said with a laugh. “We kind of expected it; we thought that we’d be able to get more possession in the second half but we got the goal when we need it and at this point in the tournament sometimes one (goal) is enough to get it done. With our goalkeeping and our defense it was tonight.”
Crowell singled out his entire defense and felt Bailey in particular was a difference maker in the victory.
“A lot of credit to Ben; he hasn’t played much and we switched formations tonight, went to four in the back, and he played the entire game and was immense,” said Crowell. “So that was a big step for us. Ross, Jeffrey, Will ... all of them across the back were spectacular.”
St. John’s has played with confidence and poise throughout their current playoff run, something they’ll need to keep up in Saturday’s bout with Needham. The Eagles got the best of Needham, 4-0 in the regular season, but they expect a much more challenging tilt with all the marbles on the line.
“The first time we played them I guess they had a couple of guys missing so we got the best of them, but both teams have gotten much better since then,” said Vana. “We’re just super excited to play a really good team in the finals; wouldn’t want it any other way.”
Contact Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.