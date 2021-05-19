MARBLEHEAD — What's it mean to play an aggressive brand of baseball both from the pitcher's mound and in the batter's box?
Check out the approach Marblehead High took in its 9-2 win over Salem on a beautiful Wednesday afternoon at Seaside Park and you'll find the dictionary definition of aggression and confidence.
On the hill, Jacob Sherf was relentless with an attack mentality, challenging the Witches' hitters and coming away with 11 strikeouts and only three hits allows. At the dish, the Magicians (4-2) shook off the passive approach they felt hurt them earlier in the year to win their third straight.
"In this league, you've got to be aggressive," Marblehead coach Mike Giardi said. "You have to attack the baseball ... the game against Danvers where we struck out 17 times, so many of those were looking. We said 'We've got to swing the bat.' When you put the ball in play, good things are going to happen."
Balls in play helped Marblehead take control of this one when it batted around and piled up five unearned runs in the third. Craig Michalowski (RBI) and Liam McIlroy did have doubles in the frame but it was three miscues in the field that doomed Salem (now 0-5).
"We're definitely trying to keep it positive and focus on playing catch," said first-year Salem coach Jesse Amaya. "We're all a little crunched for time in this season so everyone's learning while they're doing — and that's OK. The best way to get better at baseball is by playing baseball."
Salem had an early 1-0 lead when senior Tommy Beauregard drew a walk, stole two bags and came home on Ethan Doyle's double to left center. The Wheaton-bound Beauregard had two of his team's seven total hits and stole three hits from Marblehead with his tremendous range at shortstop.
Sherf, though, didn't give the Witches anything to work with in the middle innings. He fanned four in a row at one point and punched out two after walking a pair in the fourth. His catcher, Charlie Titus, had the play of the game with a rare throw out of Beauregard as he tried to swipe second.
"We're learning on Charlie and he's done such a great job," Giardi said of his backstop, who delivered a 2-run single in the fourth for good measure. "Jacob was really good today, too. He told me he felt he didn't have his best stuff and I said, 'Jacob, you battled and you did your job.' He doesn't over power guys and he did a great job spotting up."
Senior Bobby Jellison fanned three over four frames and allowed only three earned runs. He stopped the bleeding offensively with a double and scored on catcher Jonathan Wasserman's RBI single.
"Jon was one of our big successes today," said Amaya. "He's been working very hard at the position, being very attentive and putting in the time to improve."
Jack Doyle and Robert Palacios had the other hits for the Witches with Palacios throwing the final final two frames without allowing a run.
For the Magicians, Michalowski had two hits and scored twice, Godot Gaskins had two hits, scored twice and stole two bases, Schuyler Schmitt singled and scored twice and Shane Keough and Sami Loughlin also scored. Bjorn Pluss fanned a pair over the last two frames.
"We're using a lot of guys, which is good because kids are still getting used to the game situations," said Giardi. "We're doing a lot of intrasquad and mini games to get the kids moving. It's hard having a year away from high school baseball ... a lot of them played AAU or fall, but there's a different tone. So it's been great to get so many guys involved and into the swing of the game."