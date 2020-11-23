SHINING BRIGHTLY: The Salem News' Three Stars of the Week 

ASHLEY CURCURU
Danvers Senior
Field Hockey
The final week of the senior captain's field hockey career as a Falcon couldn't have been scripted any better. Not only did the Falcons prevail in both contests on their home turf to finish the year with an 8-3 record, but Curcuru — a former defender moved up to the forward line to take better advantage of her stick skills — scored six goals and added an assists in those games.
Curcuru began the week with a flourish, scoring a career high four goals and adding a helper as the Blue-and-White doubled up Marblehead, 8-4, in a shootout. Curcuru set is believed to be a DHS record by recording three goals in just 44 seconds of the first period, then added a beautiful one-time tip shot into the upper corner of the Magicians' net for her fourth tally in the final quarter. Then, in her team's season finale Thursday against Beverly, Curcuru netted both goals in a 2-1 Danvers victory. She finished the season second on the squad in both goals (10) and total points (24).
CLAUDIA KEITH
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Soccer
Playoff pressure? What playoff pressure? The Catholic Central League Cup brought out the best in Fenwick's junior keeper from Danvers, who was nearly perfect in three high intensity games.
Beginning the week with a quarterfinal round shutout of rival St. Mary's of Lynn, Keith followed that up by blanking Austin Prep in the semis through 90 minutes of play, including overtime. She then made a save in the shootout to send her team to the league finals against host Bishop Feehan, a team riding a 37-game unbeaten streak. Keith made a dozen saves to hold Feehan to two goals, one of its lowest totals of the year, and force overtime.
On the season, Keith posted a North Shore best nine shutouts, 12 wins and surrendered more than one goal in a game only three times.
WILSON DE LEON
Beverly Freshman
Soccer
Taking on rival Danvers Friday night in what was both team's final game of an unusual season, much of the attention deservedly fell on the senior class. However, it was a freshman that stole the spotlight.
Following a scoreless opening quarter, Beverly looked for a spark offensively and De Leon, a first-year standout, delivered. The gifted midfielder proceeded to pump in a hat trick and had a handful of other impressive plays as the visiting Panthers won, 4-0. The win put Beverly at a solid 7-3-1 to wrap up its campaign and De Leon, who battled injuries this fall, rolls into next season with an extra boost of confidence.
||||