CALLY McSWEENEY
Masconomet Senior
Field Hockey
It was a banner week for the Chieftains' co-captain, who wrapped up her high school field hockey career in style. She had an assist and was a force all over the field in her team's 8-2 victory at Marblehead last Monday; then, two days later in her final high school game, she had a pair of goals, including one on a penalty stroke in the fourth quarter, as Masconomet downed Danvers, 4-1. The talented midfielder helped the Chieftains finish a perfect 10-0 this season, going unbeaten in the regular season for the second straight year.
The day after her final game, McSweeney officially signed her National Letter of Intent to attend Merrimack College, where she'll continue her field hockey career. She finished the season second in both goals (9) and total points (25) for Masconomet.
LIVVI ANDERSON
Danvers Senior
Soccer
The best player on the field in the biggest game of the year? Check.
Danvers senior captain Livvi Anderson turned in a spectacular and dominant effort when the Falcons held off Masconomet, 1-0, to become the only remaining undefeated team in the Northeastern Conference. It was a 3-0 week for the Falcons (10-0) with all three wins coming via shutout. Capable of playing center back, outside back or defensive mid, the erstwhile Anderson also signed her Letter of Intent of play at Colgate this week.
"She played all 80 minutes all three games against three tough opponents," said Danvers coach Jimmy Hinchion. "She's lightning quick, first to every ball on the defensive side of the field. She has a great first touch, competes for everything and wears her heart on her sleeve."
VICTOR MACIEL
Peabody Sophomore
Soccer
Victor Maciel burst onto the North Shore soccer scene as a freshman for the Tanners a season ago, playing a key role in his first varsity campaign. This fall, he's taken his game to another level.
Perhaps the sophomore's best stretch yet came this past week when he scored the lone goal in a 1-0 shut out win over NEC rival Beverly before netting the game-winner in a 2-1 decision against Gloucester. Maciel now has three goals and three assists in six games and has helped Peabody to a 5-1 record on the year. He has been the perfect compliment up top to the area's leading scorer Kyle Joyce.
||||