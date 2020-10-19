GRACE MOREY
Bishop Fenwick Junior
Field Hockey
A Salem News all-star who was her team’s leading scorer as a sophomore, Morey has picked up right where she left off this fall. With the new 7-on-7 player modifications this season, it’s given Morey more room to stickhandle, maneuver and shred opposing defenses — all of which she displayed this past week in a home victory over St. Mary’s of Lynn.
Morey had a huge contest, accounting for 10 points (3 goals, 2 assists) in the Crusaders’ victory. The Danvers resident scored a pair of first quarter goals as the hosts erased an early deficit, then delivered pinpoint passes to teammates Rayne Millett and Arianna Costello, respectively, in the second quarter as Fenwick took a 4-1 lead into intermission. To cap off her spectacular day, she got the ball and midfield and proceeded to dribble around three St. Mary’s defenders before unleashing a blast that found the back of the Spartans’ cage, earning her the hat trick.
KYLE JOYCE
Peabody Senior
Boys Soccer
In the Tanners’ season opener two weeks back, Kyle Joyce netted four goals in a shutout win over Salem. This past week, he somehow outdid that performance.
In another Northeaster Conference clash, this time against Swampscott, Joyce put home five goals in another dominant team win. Peabody (2-0) has now scored 12 goals on the season, nine of which have come from their star senior striker. Joyce played a key role for the Tanners a year ago, but with a number of talented offensive players graduating and now out of the fold, Joyce has stepped his game up and then some in the early goings this season.
LAUREN WATERS
Ipswich Senior
Girls Soccer
A turnaround season for the Tigers, who’ve already matched their 2019 win total, has seen co-captain Lauren Waters right in the middle of the action. Splitting time between center and outside mid, Waters has showed off both dogged determination when defending and a great ability to be elusive with the ball at her feet, says head coach David Wood.
Waters netted a brilliant goal, her first of the year, in Ipswich’s Senior Night win over Triton and also helped her team beat Lynnfield by working well up and down the outside of the field to disrupt all the Pioneers’ plans. “Her teammates feed off her consistency and her lead-by-example demeanor,” Wood said.
