SHINING BRIGHTLY: The Salem News' Three Stars of the Week

MAGGIE STURGIS
Masconomet Sophomore
Field hockey
A dynamic forward with excellent speed, terrific stickhandling skills and a rocket of a shot, Sturgis (8 goals, 4 assists, 20 points this season) had a big hand in her team's offense as Masconomet won both of its games last week. She powered home two goals (and had a third one taken away for shooting from outside the circle) while adding an assist in a 6-2 victory over defending Northeastern Conference Danvers. Three days later, she scored the game-winning goal in a 2-0 decision over Swampscott.
Already with one Salem News all-star accolade on her high school resume, Sturgis is well on her way to achieving similar honors this fall. She's averaging a North Shore best 2 goals and 5 points a game for the unbeaten Chieftains heading into home contests this week against Beverly (Monday) and a rematch with Danvers (Thursday).
RILEY MANNION
Essex Tech Senior
Goalkeeper
Soccer has easy shutouts where the keeper sees one or two shots and the midfielders dominate possession and hard ones where the keeper stops everything including the kitchen sink. Essex Tech senior Riley Mannion has been racking up clean sheets of the latter vareity.
A Swampscott native, Mannion stopped 14 shots earlier this week to help the red how Hawks (5-1-1 and winners of four in a row) blank Greater Lowell. Mannion made 14 saves in that game in all manner of ways, said coach Kelly Barrio, "She's making killer saves both in the air and on the ground. She's improving leaps and bound every game and we wouldn't be more proud of her."
Mannion and the Hawks have two straight shutouts, three in their last four games, and face St. Mary's Lynn next Monday night at home under the lights.
ETHAN DOYLE
Salem Senior
Golf
You can't have much better of a week than Doyle just had for the Witches. Holding down the top individual slot, Doyle went 3-0 in his individual matches, winning against Peabody (6.5-2.5) on Tuesday, Beverly on Wednesday (6-3) and Swampscott on Thursday (5-4). Salem went 2-1 as a team in those matches, with the only setback coming against the red hot Big Blue, who finished their fall season with nine straight wins.
More impressively, Doyle came in at even par in his final round of the week against Swampscott, managing to par every single hole throughout his round at Olde Salem Greens. A reigning Salem News golf all-star, Doyle will look to continue his stellar play in a rematch against Beverly on Tuesday.
