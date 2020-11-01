ARIANNA BEZANSON
Danvers Junior
Girls Soccer
Danvers High’s girls soccer history is so rich and deep it’s impossible to know if six points in a game is a record. Arianna Bezanson’s six-point effort this week against rival Peabody is still in very rare air.
The junior forward/midfielder and reigning MVP of the Northeastern Conference struck for four goals and assisted on two others with a point in all six Falcon tallies in the 6-1 win. The natural hat trick (she scored three straight between the 18 and 45 minute marks) was her third in a row, giving the Colgate bound All-New England honoree a North Shore best 12 goals, three assists and 15 points in four games.
Unbeaten Danvers (4-0) is back at it Tuesday under the lights at Deering Stadium against rival Beverly (4-1).
LOEDEN RODRIGUES
Marblehead Senior
Cross Country
Highland Park’s 5,000-meter course is quickly becoming home away from home for Marblehead’s distance running superstar Loeden Rodrigues. Sunday in the Frank Mooney Invitational put on by the Mass State Track Coaches Association, Rodrigues ran 15:55 to best all 180-plus boys in the field. The senior, who won the Northeastern Conference title last year, matched his winning time from the Frank Kelley Invitational on the same course earlier this season despite the cold, muddy conditions that followed this week’s rainy and snowy weather.
Rodrigues outpaced the fastest field of the day with all runners going off in groups of 14 arranged by times. All the finishing times are compared after all groups finish and once again Rodrigues was at the top of the list.
EVAN HANNIBAL
St. John’s Prep Senior
Soccer
While the Eagles have yet to drop a game in 2020 — they’re currently 4-0-2 on the season — they had struggled to find the back of the net on a consistent basis early on. But the senior captain Hannibal helped reverse that trend, pumping in a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Malden Catholic last week. Prior to that game, St. John’s had scored six goals total on the season.
As for Hannibal, he now has a team-best four goals on the year, matching his total amount from a season ago. The Eagles will look to extend their unbeaten streak when they take on Boston College High on Monday (5 p.m.).