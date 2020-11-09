JANESSA MARCHEGIANI
Danvers Senior
Field Hockey
A co-captain for the defending Northeastern Conference champions, Marchegiani was stellar in the Falcons' 3-0 home triumph over Swampscott Thursday night. She took a long lead-in pass from teammate Emma Wilichoski, broke through the Big Blue defense and scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with a low, hard rocket shot out front in the second quarter.
Marchegiani again contributed to the offense in the third quarter, this time reversing roles with Wilichoski when she delivered a stick-to-stick pass for an easy tally and a 2-0 lead. A defender who has been moved up to link as of late, Marchegiani can be counted on to drive the ball upfield and ignite the Blue-and-White's offense, and is dependable and responsible defensively in keeping opponents away from her own goalkeeper.
MORGAN BOVARDI
Masconomet Senior
Soccer
If you weighted goals by the quality of opponent they're scored against, Masconomet's senior stalwart Morgan Bovardi's great season to far gets even more impressive.
Consider that Beverly's girls soccer team has allowed only seven goals the entire season and four of them have been scored by Bovardi. She was at it again this past Friday night, scoring twice including the game-winner in the fourth quarter to keep the Chieftains unbeaten in a 3-2 triumph. On the season, Bovardi leads Masconomet with 10 goals and four assists and now boasts 70 goals and 90 points in her four-year career. Masconomet and their powerful senior sniper host Danvers at Boxford Commons Wednesday afternoon.
HEIDI EBERHARDT
Beverly Senior
Cross country
For the second year in a row, no one in the Northeastern Conference could catch up to Heidi Eberhardt. Beverly's senior captain capped off a perfect 6-0 season both individually and for her team on Saturday by coming in first place in the dual meet against Peabody at Brooksby Farm. Going back to her sophomore season of cross country, Eberhardt has won every NEC race she's competed in on the trails.
This week's time was 20:57 and Eberhardt each of her home races at the J.C. Phillips Estates this year as well. She also helped drive the Panthers to their eighth straight undefeated season in cross country.
||||