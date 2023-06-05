BOXFORD — Playing behind a pitcher like Masconomet senior Jacob Shirley must be a fielder's dream. The Chieftains' long-haired, big-armed horse throws strikes, works fast and lets the guys behind him get plenty of action.
Monday afternoon in the Division 2 state tournament first round, Shirley put visiting Woburn's bats to sleep by retiring the last 16 batters he faced in a tidy 2-0 victory for the No. 12 seed Chieftains.
Though he fanned six, it was a masterclass in pitching to contact by Shirley, who allowed one hit and a mere two baserunners with no walks. No. 22 Woburn (11-10) never got a runner to third base and didn't get one on at all in six of the seven frames.
Twice in the sixth he fell behind 3-0 in the count and it looked like Woburn would finally get a man to first ... but Shirley battled back to get outs both times and send Masconomet (16-5) to the Round of 16 against either Westfield or Minnechaug (who play on Tuesday).
"Jacob's our guy, our horse and he wanted the ball," said Masco head coach T.J. Baril. "He's capable of throwing any pitch in any count, ahead or behind. He just gets ground balls ... and don't take away the fact that he fields his position exceptionally well. There were 4-5 balls right back to him and he handled it, no problem."
Indeed the hosts handled 12 balls on the ground (and 16 total in play) while making only one error (a missed barehand play on a swinging bunt). Shortstop Gabe Fales and first baseman Braeden O'Connell were impressive defensively and, remarkably, Shirley induced easy contact while being behind in the count on 11 occasions.
"No walks, obviously, is enormous," said Baril, who also highlighted a couple of tough plays by other defenders. "Ryan Corcoran made a great catch up the line in left for a big out and I thought (catcher) Anthony Cerbone was excellent behind the dish."
Masconomet only managed one hit of its own in the ballgame, but the difference was Woburn issued nine walks and hit a batter as opposed to zero freebies given by the Chieftains. Shirley drew a leadoff walk in the third and courtesy runner Brady Forde came around to score without the benefit of a hit thanks to Tyler Feldberg's sacrifice fly.
Senior captain Logan Keune, Masconomet's Class of 2023 valedictorian, beat out an infield single later in the inning for his team's only hit of the day but the hosts couldn't add to the lead.
Woburn freshman Avery Powers got out of trouble in the fourth and the Chieftains left the bases loaded while scoring only once. Cerbone drew a walk and scored on a bases loaded walk draw by Corcoran — and the two walks were enough to send Masco to the Sweet 16.
"We had a long layoff from our last game to this one and we were a little anxious at bat the first time through," said Baril. "It was big for us to see some live pitching again and get back into the swing of things a little bit."
Eric Paradis had the lone hit for Woburn with a clean knock through the left side with two outs in the second. Sophomore Shawn Marsh threw 3 1/3 innings and fanned three while allowing the hit and Powers threw the last 3 2/3 with a pair of strikeouts and a nifty double play to end the home half of the sixth.