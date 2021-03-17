Shooting From Deep: Was Fenwick scoring star's grandfather the founder of basketball's 3-point shot? 

Considering the shot-happy nature of today's game, it's hard to imagine basketball without a 3-point line.
From youth athletes to the NBA, players are letting loose from deep at an all-time rate. Hate it or love it, it's a part of game that's proven its worth time and time again — and it's certainly not going anywhere.
It wasn't so long ago that two-point buckets and free throws were the only way you could score points. The American Basketball Association (ABA) messed around with the idea of a 3-point shot in the 1970s before the NBA eventually implemented the line during both Larry Bird and Magic Johnson rookie season in 1979-80.
Nobody has ever been officially credited with the now historical and monumental invention of the 3-point shot. But local sources point us in the direction of one Al Grenert.
"I brought it up with my brothers, and a few of them knew much more about it than I did," admitted Scott Grenert, a Beverly resident and one of Al's sons.
"So over the last couple of years we've really been digging into it, and my mom ended up having a bunch of stuff that confirmed our thoughts. He had presented the idea (of the 3-point line) to the NCAA committee multiple times (in the late 1940s and 1950s) but for the most part all he got back was, 'Nice idea Al, but it's not what we want to do right now.'"
Clearly, Grenert was ahead of his time.
A true athlete
The late Grenert, who passed away in 2002 at the age of 83, grew up in Holyoke and lived a fruitful life surrounded by athletics. Grenert's oldest son, Geoff, said his father displayed an intelligent basketball mind early on, using garment buttons to 'draw up' plays when he was just a kid.
"My grandmother (Al Grenert's mother), who was a seamstress, told me that he used to steal her buttons when he was just 5-6 and use the big ones for the center, two slightly smaller ones for the forwards and the smallest ones for the guards," said Geoff. "He would sit at the kitchen table or living room and create offensive and defensive plays. When he started coaching in college, those were the plays he used, and all the people he coached wound up using them later on, too."
Grenert eventually enrolled at New York University and played both baseball and basketball, helping the hoop team to a Final Four championship appearance in 1945. He also served in the U.S. Marine Corps during World War II, which forced him to leave NYU for extended periods during his tenure.
Grenert was signed by the Boston Red Sox in the spring of 1945 and was allowed to play with the team before graduating. But a broken ankle as he slid into second base ultimately ended his career on the diamond. Instead, he wound up in the National Basketball League (NBL) as a member of the Sheboygan Red Skins, bouncing around professional hoop leagues for four years before hanging it up.
The former 6-foot guard quickly transitioned to coaching in 1949, leading the Saint Anselm College basketball team for over 20 years before wrapping up his managerial duties as a coach at Nashua (N.H.) High School South.
Some may recall Grenert as Celtics' broadcaster Johnny Most's color man during the late 1950s and early '60s. He was actually on the call for Most's famous "Havlicek stole the ball!" moment from Game 7 of the the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals against the 76ers.
Ahead of his time
According to multiple newspaper archives and printed stories collected by his wife, Grenert's central prerogative for coming up with 3-point shot was to give the smaller players a better chance at competing. Big men dominated then game when he played and coached, but he felt a 3-point arc would give the smaller players a newfound advantage. It would also force defenses to account for shooters behind the line, altering schemes and pressuring taller players to leave their comfort zone.
"I'd like to see a line painted on the court 20-or-25 feet from the basket, running outside the circle which encloses the free throw line. Any basket would count three points," read one Grenert quote published by Max Moseley during the former's early coaching days. "It'll work, I know, 'cause we've tried it.
"I'm still in shape and I work out with my kids," Grenert continued. "I have four or five boys about 6-foot-4. I put them on one team and I play with the others. In a half-hour we beat 'em badly, by about 19 or 20 points. They scored more baskets than we did, but we made more points."
Another of his quotes was published in The Salem News by Walt Mullen, reiterating how Grenert felt about the direction the game was going at the time.
"There's no such thing as a good little man on the court today. College scouts who stream into New York every year to pick up the top schoolboy stars no longer ask how good a prospect is," Grenert had said. "All they want to know now is how tall he is.
"Most of your schoolboy coaches today would rather take a raw candidate who towers well over six feet and develop him than to take some shaver who could run rings around the big fellow in shooting, speed and general all around play," he added. "The smaller boys are aware of this and unless something is done to revise the game, players under six feet will lose all interest in the sport."
Grenert's commitment to changing the game for the better didn't stop there. According to Geoff Grenert as well as documented in additional newspaper articles, his father was also adamant about adding the assist as a vital statistic.
"Back then giving assists was not a stat; it was just a foregone conclusion that someone was going to pass the ball to the scorer," said Geoff. "That was another way to recognize what he called "the little guy" in basketball. He recommended it not as a point like it is in hockey, but as it's own separate stat to recognize people who are a vital part of the game that don't always score. They eventually accepted that (beginning with the Basketball Association of America (BAA) in 1946)."
Regardless of how much text and evidence support Grenert's proposals, it's unlikely that he or anyone else will ever be 'officially' credited with either of these inventions.
If nothing else, it's certainly interesting to see how early in the history of the game that these eventual staples were initially brought to light.
"I think if he were alive today he may regret (his proposal) because the 3-point shot has just taken over the game," admitted Geoff Grenert. "You come down the court on a 3-on-1 fast break and kids are shooting threes. Teams shoot 40 threes a game; it's really taken the game in a completely different direction than he envisioned."
A generational impact
One player whose game would likely look entirely different had the 3-point line never been implemented? None other than Bishop Fenwick senior Max Grenert. A recent Salem News all-star, he's the grandson of Al Grenert and the son of Scott Grenert.
While the 6-foot-4 wing would presumably have served as a traditional big man when his grandfather coached, today he thrives as a marksman from downtown. Grenert knocked down 43 triples this winter, second-best on the North Shore — and yes, he was always well aware that if it weren't for his grandfather's persistence years ago, he may never have had that opportunity.
"My dad had showed me multiple different articles about it and when he told me, I was so surprised. I thought it was the coolest thing ever," said the 18-year-old Grenert. "I just got so accustomed to the three that now I can't even imagine playing without it."
Max Grenert, a Fenwick captain and Catholic Central League all-star, averaged 15.4 points and 7.8 rebounds to lead Fenwick. He has opted to take a gap year at Kimball Union Academy in New Hampshire, hoping that a strong year there will help him earn a spot on a collegiate roster.
"It'll be an extra year of development for me, and I just hope to pick up as many offers as I possibly can," he said. "I also want to make sure wherever I go that I can get a good education."
Grenert hopes to expand his repertoire on the court, working on defensive tactics, mid-range shots, passing and getting to the rim with more efficiency. But one thing's for certain — he's never going to shy away from the 3-ball, and he has his grandfather to thank for that.
