MIDDLETON — The Pete Frates Classic is always special for the St. John’s Prep hockey team, and coming off a big season opening win over Hingham four days earlier the Eagles were flying high.
But come game time Wednesday afternoon against BC High, they were without seven players due to illness, including their starting and backup goalies, and had to count on freshman keeper Luke Quinn to take over in net for his first varsity start.
The Prep fought hard but came up short, 5-3.
Trailing by two goals going into the final frame, the home team turned it up a notch and shifted into high gear after captain Tommy Sarni flipped the puck over BC High goalie Ray Carabin’s glove. His tally, set up by fellow captain Pierce Blaeser, closed the gap to 4-3 with just under 14 minutes remaining.
From there, the Eagles worked hard to tie it up. Their best chance came from Sarni four minutes later, who just missed tipping a rebound past Carabin. A minute later the visiting keeper had trouble with Will Van Sicklin’s shot but was able to trap it in his left pad.
BC High added an insurance goal with nine minutes to go after Quinn had made an initial save, but couldn’t stop the rebound by Nolan Hurley.
“We were playing without seven regulars, but that’s not an excuse,” said Prep (1-1) head coach Kristian Hanson. “Everybody faces injuries and sickness, especially now. BC High played better than us and deserved the win. We had our moments, and I’m proud of the way we didn’t fold but continued to compete right to the end. That showed character.
“This is a special tournament for us, and we really wanted to be in the finals (Thursday against Pope Francis, which beat Central Catholic in the other semifinal),” added Hanson. “We talked about Pete Frates on the bench and what he means to everyone.”
The home Eagles sported sharp powder blue uniforms with red numbers, and the name on the back of each jersey was ‘Frates’.
Before the game, Pete’s brother Andrew went to center ice for the ceremonial puck drop, and the crowd was told a bit about Pete, a 2003 Prep graduate and three-sport star in football, hockey and baseball who served as hockey captain his senior season. Frates became the face of ALS and the man behind the Ice Bucket Challenge that raised millions of dollars for research to find a cure for the dreaded disease.
Despite being outscored 2-1 in the first period, St. John’s Prep had the edge in play. They got on the board first on a shot by second line center Jimmy Ayers, who took a pass from defenseman Zack Raposa before finishing.
It took the visitors just over three minutes to knot it up on the first of two goals by captain Aidan McDonnell, who went around a Prep defender, who slipped to break in alone. James Marshall made it 2-1 BC High with under two minutes remaining in the period when he banged home a loose puck in the crease.
“Luke Quinn had a solid game,” said Hanson. “I’m sure he never envisioned himself starting in the second game of the season against BC High, but that’s why everybody has to be ready to step up. He did a nice job.”
The turning point in the game came when the visiting Eagles cashed in on a power play goal by McDonnell with just over a minute gone in the middle frame to go up, 3-1. St. John’s seemed flat the next 15 minutes, unable to get good shots through to the goalie, and let up another goal midway through when James Marshall was set up in the slot and fired a rising one timer past Quinn.
The home team got new life when Pierce Blaeser took a pass from left wing Ben McGilvry, and scored a power play goal to close the gap to 4-2. The boys in blue had a 5-on-3 advantage for 21 seconds and got two shots off but didn’t score until Blaeser got a dirty goal on the 5-on-4 power play.
“I think we were flat after they scored a couple of goals,” said Hanson. “It took the wind out of our sails, but we regrouped.
“We had a lot of opportunities in the third period and lots of pucks loose out front,” he added. “We tried to bounce one in, but didn’t have any luck. That’s hockey; sometimes the bounces go your way, sometimes they don’t.”
Hanson stressed Thursday’s 1 p.m. contest against Central Catholic, while not the tourney finals, still has two big points available to his team.
“The important thing to remember is those two points count as much as today’s,” he said. “They are equally important, and we have to come out ready to go.”
BC High 5, St. John’s Prep 3
9th annual Pete Frates Classic at Essex Sports Center, Middleton
BC High 2 2 1 5
St. John’s Prep 1 1 1 3
First period: SJP, Jimmy Ayers (Will Van Sicklin, Zack Raposa), 9:21; BCH, Aidan McDonnell (Ryan Flaherty, Pete Luecke), 12:42; BCH, James Marshall (Flaherty), 15:08.
Second period: BCH, McDonnell (Marshall, Flaherty), ppg, 1:03; BCH, Rickey Robinson (Nolan Hurley, Andrew de Duits), 7:01; SJP, Pierce Blaeser (Van Sicklin, Ben McGilvray), 15:55.
Third period: SJP, Tommy Sarni (P. Blaeser), 3:03; BCH, Hurley (Matt Cox), 9:10.
Saves: BCH, Ray Carabin 28; SJP, Luke Quinn 22.
Records: SJP, 1-1; BCH, 1-2.