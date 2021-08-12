Far Corner's own Ki Kwon came out on top in the 46th North Shore Amateur golf tournament Wednesday — and a ridiculous birdie on the seventh hole was undoubtedly a reason why.
Teeing it up on the daunting 219-yard par 3, which consists of an elevated, crowned green and hazard in front, Kwon opted for his 3-iron to attack the hole he's played more times than he can count. He hit it pure and the shot sailed towards the pin, dropping softly just three feet from the cup. He drilled the putt and from there, confidently cruised to the finish line for his first-ever tournament title.
"That was probably one of the best shots I've hit all year on that hole," said Kwon.
Kwon wound up shooting his second straight even par 72 to walk away as the tournament's outright winner by three strokes.
