BOSTON — On Wednesday night, the Boston Celtics hosted their first NBA Finals game since 2010.
For most teams, that 12-year gap between championship appearances wouldn't seem all that significant. But for a storied franchise like the Celtics, one that's hung 17 banners in their 76-year history, it actually feels like a long time coming.
Boston fans expect greatness; it's embodied in their DNA and seemingly anything less than a title is deemed as a failure.
So that begs the question: if the Celtics ultimately lose to Golden State in this best-of-7 championship series, will their 2021-22 campaign still be viewed as a success?
On one hand, Boston's run to simply get to this point has been a praiseworthy feat in itself. Under first-year head coach Ime Udoka, the Celtics struggled mightily out of the gate while going 20-21 over the first half of the season. They drew constant criticism (from myself included) for their lack of consistency and the inability of stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown to coexist. By January, many fans and media alike were calling for an all-out blow up of the team as they had lost patience with the visibly talented, yet vastly underachieving group.
And then, as Brown now infamously proclaimed, "the energy shifted." Boston proceeded to go an NBA-best 31-10 in the second half, locking up the No. 2 seed in the Eastern Conference while boasting the league's top-rated defense.
The Celtics made quick work of the dysfunctional Brooklyn Nets by sweeping them in the first round. Against the reigning champion Milwaukee Bucks (albeit without all-star Khris Middleton), Boston overcame some ridiculous performances from Giannis Antetokounmpo to win the final two games of the series and prevail in 7.
In the conference final vs. the experienced Miami Heat, a team that thrived on physicality, determination and grit while riding their star Jimmy Butler, Boston once again found a way to get it done in seven games.
Now, the Celtics and their fans are hopeful and confident that they can get it done on the final stage.
But if they don't, if they get ousted by arguably the greatest team of the last decade, will we be able to look back at the season that was in a positive and satisfactory light?
Win or lose, Boston will more than likely bring back the majority of their core rotation next season. But a guy like Al Horford, who has unquestionably been a crucial addition to this year's roster, just turned 36 years old. Who's to say if he'll still have the same drive and on-court prowess another year from now?
Robert Williams, one of the league's best interior defenders, has consistently battled injury woes since Boston drafted him back in 2018. The Celtics are visibly superior when he plays; that's not a lock for 2022-23.
They'll be other question marks, too, like what will happen with the fellow East powers as another frantic offseason unfolds. Will Joel Embiid stay healthy for a playoff run and get the type of production from an aging James Harden to finally break through? Will Milwaukee retain the bulk of their championship core and remain healthy come playoff time?
What about Miami? President Pat Riley will undoubtedly be searching for ways to bolster his roster and get his already talented squad over the hump. Same goes for Brooklyn, Atlanta, Toronto, Chicago, Cleveland — even a team like Charlotte should make significant strides.
The West is a gauntlet, too, with the Warriors being one of a handful of squads capable of breaking through in 2023.
Bottom line: Boston's time is now. They're here, they've made it this far, and it's their time to finish it off. They've proven that they can go toe-to-toe with the Warriors and come out on top, and anything less than a championship will be a disappointment.
Sure, if they do lose there will still be plenty of things to celebrate from an undeniably memorable campaign. But if the Celtics are unable to return to the promised land in the coming years, this special 2021-22 run will all go for naught.
Because as good as they are right now, nothing is guaranteed moving forward.