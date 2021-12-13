BOSTON — When the Boston Celtics signed veteran guard Dennis Schroder to a one-year, $5.8 million contract this past offseason, I firmly believed it was a home run deal.
The 28-year-old immediately bolstered Boston's bench as a score-first point guard who could provide instant offense and stingy D on a nightly basis.
Through 26 games played, he's largely done just that, averaging 17.5 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 34 percent from distance.
Unfortunately for Schroder and the team as a whole, his above average production hasn't translated to wins. Even with Boston's somewhat surprising 117-103 victory over the defending World Champion Milwaukee Bucks on Monday — Jayson Tatum dropped 42 points in the win — the team sits at 14-14, good for just 9th overall in a competitive Eastern Conference.
Hopefully the Celtics can build off Monday's performance, but nothing they've done up to this point leads us to believe they will.
So that begs the question: is Schroder now a potential trade candidate for Boston? Or better yet, is it almost a certainty that he's dealt before the deadline?
That reality is looking increasingly more likely.
According to reliable NBA source Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "Rival teams expect the Celtics to be open to talks around Schroder."
Here's why:
When Schroder turned down a potentially lucrative contract extension from the Los Angeles Lakers last season (reportedly in the 4-year, $84 million range), that opened the door for a team like Boston to swoop in and snag him on the cheap. To be frank, there weren't many other options for Schroder at the time; he was forced to take the one-year deal and bet on himself, banking on his ability to prove his worth and land a bigger deal — perhaps even larger than the one LA offered him — the following season.
As the aforementioned statistics suggest, Schroder has in fact been able to boost his market value with his strong play, and teams are likely going to be comfortable spending more for his services in 2022.
Boston, however, likely won't be able to afford him. The Celtics have up to six players on the books set to receive at least $10 million next season: Jayson Tatum ($30.3M), Jaylen Brown ($28.7M), Al Horford ($26.5M), Marcus Smart ($16.6M), Josh Richardson ($12.1M) and Robert Williams III ($10.7M). Unless they are able and willing to rid of some of those contracts, it will be virtually impossible for them to pay Schroder.
At their current state, the Celtics are simply not a true championship contender. So why not get what you can for Schroder now instead of losing him for nothing in the offseason following another likely disappointing playoff exit?
To further support that sentiment, for as good as Schroder's been he's still not an ideal starter. According to Cleaning the Glass, Boston holds a -18.6 point differential when Schroder starts in place of Jaylen Brown, who has missed significant time due to injuries and COVID protocols this season. When Brown starts the Celtics are significantly better to open games, holding a +19.6 point differential.
Schroder is a good NBA player, and he's been a solid fit in Boston. But again, with the Celtics still visibly behind the likes of Milwaukee and Brooklyn in the contender pecking order, and realistically a number of other teams as well, keeping Schroder around just to compete for a playoff spot seems nonsensical.
###
Homecoming for Connaughton
Pat Connaughton loves when his Milwaukee Bucks make their two yearly trips to Boston for a matchup against the Celtics.
An Arlington native, Connaughton led St. John's Prep to a Division 1 state championship back in 2011, going off in a state semifinal win at TD Garden along the way. He appears to be particularly comfortable playing on the parquet, and has shown that time and time again as a member of the Bucks.
In Monday's setback, Connaughton dropped 15 points, grabbed a game-high nine rebounds and dished out a couple of assists in 30 minutes of action. He was once again the first player off the bench for head coach Mike Budenholzer, entering around the 7-minute mark of the opening quarter and pouring in seven points in that first frame alone.
Connaughton's production Monday night is nothing new, however. The 28-year-old is averaging a career-high 12.1 points on 49.8 percent shooting (42.9 percent from three), to go with 4.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal per game. He's started 10 games and has played a career-high 28.8 minutes per contest.
Even with Monday's loss, Milwaukee sits in third place in the Eastern Conference at 18-11, a half-game behind Chicago (17-10).