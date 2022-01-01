Baseball players always talk about the 'road to the show', which is why Peabody's Steve Lomasney named his baseball program The Show when he started it up ten years ago.
Now, that road will begin a little closer to home.
Show Baseball officially opened its new facility in West Peabody last month. It's a sprawling indoor complex just down the road from Peabody High, in the former T.J. Maxx building at the Big Y Plaza. There's room for six batting and pitching tunnels plus the ability to open up a big space for infield and outfield work.
"It's really exciting and kind of brings everything full circle," said Lomasney, a Peabody High Hall of Famer who was a fifth round draft pick of the Red Sox in 1995 and played 12 professional seasons.
There are more than 350 kids playing on the Show's various travel baseball teams, ranging in age from nine to 18. The original location was in Lawrence and they have a training center in New Hampshire partnered with New Balance, leading to a huge base of players across New England.
"The location is perfect. We kind of drew a line between the Merrimack Valley and the North Shore and it'll be about 50/50 travel wise to both facilities. It gives everybody the option of coming to either place, and that's great," Lomasney said.
Most of the time at the new place is taken up by team practices, lessons and clinics although there are rentals available for baseball and softball as well. Over the years, Lomasney's group has brought along several MLB draft picks including locals Brandon Bingel (St. John's Prep) and Pat Ruotolo (Peabody High) plus recent picks like Sebastian Keane (Red Sox) and Jacob Wallace (Rockies).
Some of the alumni, like Bingel, are even coming back to join the coaching staff.
"Some of the kids we started with ten years ago have kids of their own now. It's a little crazy how fast the times goes," Lomasney said. "It's a great atmosphere and it's definitely rewarding to have guys want to come back and stay involved."
A lifelong Peabody resident, Lomasney is an assistant coach with the Tanner football team and has three children in the Peabody school system. Daughter Logan is a three-sport standout at the high school and middle son Ty was on last summer state championship Peabody West Little League team; having a business in his hometown means a lot, he said.
"We had a nice ribbon cutting ceremony and it was a great celebration. Mayor (Ted) Bettencourt came with councilors Tom Rossignoll and Mark O'Neill. The support from the city, and from a lot of people I've known for a long, long time, has been great."