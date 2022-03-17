The last two years, the Shriner’s football all-star game has remained a tremendous honor with an important fundraising lesson for young men helping out the Shriner’s Transportation Fund.
This June, there will finally be some blocking, tackling and touchdowns to go along with that meaningful cause.
The 44th annual Shiner’s football game will take place at Bentley University on June 17 with over 100 of the best senior football players in Eastern Mass. lining up for the North and South sides. There’s no shortage of North Shore talent on the North squad:
Division 3 Super Bowl champion Marblehead will be represented by running back and linebacker George Perce while Division 5 Super Bowl champion will see Salem News Offensive Player of the Year Xaviah Bascon suit up alongside teammate Joey Mignone.
Chris Domoracki from Hamilton-Wenham, the Cape Ann League Baker MVP, was also chosen along with Beverly’s Jordan Irvine and lineman Oliver Hanson from Masconomet.
Bishop Fenwick’s dynamic passing tandem of QB Steven Woods and receiver Jason Romans also made the Shiner’s North roster. For St. John’s Prep, lineman Jacob Cuddire, who recently committed to play at UNH, will suit up alongside fellow Eagle Matt Mitchell.
Peabody linebacker Mike Perez, who will play at the University of New England next year, also earned a Shiriner’s roster spot along with Tanner teammate and two-way lineman Peter Gardikas. The Shriner’s all-stars were chosen by the Eastern Mass. Football Coaches Association after being nominated by their coaches.
Also recently, the National Football Foundation’s Jack Grinold Eastern Massachusetts 26 scholar athlete award winners for the Class of 2022.
Among the recipients this year are Hamilton-Wenham’s Domoracki, Fenwick’s Woods and wide receiver Jackson Delaney from St. John’s Prep.