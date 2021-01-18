Shull (4 goals, 3 assists) on fire as Marblehead crushes Peabody in season opener 

PEABODY — After practicing for five straight weeks without an opponent to play, you could surmise that the Marblehead High boys hockey team was chomping at the bit for Monday's season opener against Peabody.
But don't take my word for it; ask senior three-year captain, Will Shull.
"It's like you're caging an animal that just wants to get loose," said Shull, who unleashed his scoring fury on the host Tanners by scoring four times and assisting on three others as the Headers rolled, 10-0, at McVann-O'Keefe rink.
"We've been going hard in practice, but a game is totally different," he continued. "So to get out there and release what we've been working on and exert all that energy that's been pent up for nine months since the last time we played, it was fantastic. I think for a lot of us it was 'Let's go, let's get after it and make the most of this season.'
Marblehead held a dominant 46-7 edge in shots on goal and pumped home five goals in the first period and four more in the second to take any suspense out of the contest early.
Chris Locke had a goal and two assists for the Headers, while Hayden Leveroni scored twice and defenseman J.T. Monahan once. In addition, sophomore Connor Jalbert finished with a goal and an assist while his older brother, junior defenseman Aidan Jalbert, notched his first career tally.
"It felt like we were firing on all cylinders tonight," admitted Shull, who had scored thrice before the first period ended. "We have a lot of talented guys on this team who have incredible vision; I feel like guys like Chris Locke and Connor Jalbert have it all over the ice. It comes from repetition in practice and having great individual skills."
Now in his third year, Marblehead head coach Chris Wells said this team is probably his deepest "top to bottom", with many players showing clear improvement from last season to this winter, and it showed in Monday's result.
"After that long of just practicing — and we're thankful we had five weeks worth of ice — we've gotten in midseason form as far as our skating legs are concerned. So I knew they'd be flying today," Wells acknowledged. "I didn't have to say much to them beforehand; I knew they'd be hungry."
Junior Nick Peters was never really tested between the pipes, stopping all seven shots that came his way. Peabody senior captain Lucas DeMild was plenty busy, however, forced to make 36 saves against a relentless Marblehead attack.
The end result was as disappointing, said Tanners head coach Christian Wright, as to how his team responded when they fell behind early.
"When you can trace goals back and very specifically say, 'How'd that guy get all by himself?' and you see the coverage not there, or someone is covering a guy but don't eliminate his stick and he makes a pass to a wide open teammate, leading to any easy goal, those are missing assignments," said Wright, his team falling to 0-2-1. "There were mistakes, turnovers, laziness at times in our own end and blown coverage.
"The wheels came off the cart about when we fell behind early. We played much better in the third, but by that point it was out of reach. The motivation was to have pride in yourself, go out and win the period."
Wright did praise the work of 130-pound freshman forward Michael Ryan and his work ethic.
"People always equate with courage to not being afraid. That's a crock; it's when you are afraid and you do what you have to do anyways," he said. "I've got kids out there sometimes who have the physical presence, the speed and ability to go and do something, and for whatever reason they don't do it. Then you have Michael, a little freshman who's half their size, he's going in the corner or out front for the puck and he knows he's going to get clobbered, but he does anyway it because he knows it's his job. That's courage; that's fortitude."
Marblehead 10, Peabody 0
at McVann-O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Marblehead 5 4 1 — 10
Peabody 0 0 0 — 0
First period: M, Hayden Leveroni (Will Shull), 1:09; W, Shull (Chris Locke), 5:43; M, Aidan Jalbert (Eli Feingold), 6:12; M, Shull (Connor Jalbert), 10:51; M, Shull (Locke), 14:45.
Second period: M, C. Jalbert (un), :42; M, Leveroni (Shull, Hogan Sedky), 8:15; M, Shull (Charlie Titus), 10:36; M, Locke (Shull, J.T. Monahan), 14:52.
Third period: M, Monahan (un), :57.
Saves: M, Nick Peters 7; P, Lucas DeMild 36.
Records: M, 1-0-0; P, 0-2-1,