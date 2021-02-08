Shull hits 100 career points as Headers roll past Swampscott

More than two years ago, Chris Wells saw the leadership qualities that sophomore Will Shull possessed, both on the ice and in the locker room, and named him one of the Marblehead High boys hockey team's captains.
Now in his third year as a Headers captain, Shull joined an elite MHS fraternity Monday night by becoming the 16th player in program history to score 100 or more points.
Shul, scored four goals and added an assist as Marblehead blanked Swampscott, 7-0, Monday at the Connery Rink in Lynn.
The tally that gave him a hat trick, coming 7:09 into the third period, was officiallly Point No. 100 for Shull, who had earlier assisted on linemate Chris Locke's first period goal, then buried shots of his own later in the first and early in the third.
"I think it was a relief to get (that 100th point) off his shoulders," noted Marblehead head coach Chris Wells, whose team got a 11-save shutout from Nick Peters. "There was so much uncertainty heading into the season of whether we'd even have one or not, so I think for Will it just felt great to be able to play and achieve this milestone."
A varsity regular since his freshman year, Shull came into this season with 79 career points over two-and-half seasons (having missed time last winter with an injury). He began the 2021 campaign with a bang, scoring 4 goals and adding 3 assists in a season opening triumph over Peabody, and has been on a roll ever since.
Shull -- who will be continuing his education at Wesleyan University and play lacrosse there -- came into Monday's clash against the Big Blue with 9-10-19 totals this winter and 57-39-36 for his career.
Following his 5-point performance, he continues to lead the North Shore in scoring (13 goals, 11 assists, 24 points) and has 101 career points with still six scheduled games remaining in his high school career, starting Wednesday against Saugus.
"Will's the lifeblood of the team, a person who shows leadership in all of his roles," said Wells. "Yes, he gets a lot of points, but he's just as good if not better in the defensive zone. He's a complete three-zone player.
"And he always knows what to say, when to say it and how to say it, no matter the situation. He's almost always on the same page as the coaches, too. He really takes ownership of his role as a team leader."
His 101 points to date have come in just 66 games, meaning Shull has averaged 1.53 points per game for the Headers. He's had five hat tricks in his career and a dozen game-winning goals, including a stretch four straight games (and 5 of 6) last winter.
Shull joins fellow Marblehead boys hockey legends Don 'Toot' Cahoon (174 points), Braden Haley (166), Tom Colby (128), Kyle Reny (117), Tim Kalinowski (116), Trevor Price (115), Phil Legro (112), Ryan Dempsey (110), Rick Ledbury (108), Tom Koopman (107), Scott Garfield (105), Chris McLeod (104), Bob Jackson (104), Todd Clifford (101) and Ryan Fader (101) in the school's 100-Point Club.
Hayden Leveroni added a goal and an assist for Marblehead (now 6-2) in Monday's win, with Eli Feingold and Locke also scoring. Aidan Ryan had two assists; Zach Dixey recorded his first varsity point with an assist of his own; and J.T. Monahan and Drake Wyman added solo helpers.