Shull to take his lacrosse talents to Wesleyan 

Will Shull is a public school's dream student.
He's mature, responsible, thoughtful and well-liked by his peers and his educators at Marblehead High. He takes an outstanding 4.27 grade point average into his senior year, is one of the best hockey players in the Northeastern Conference and is just as, if not more skilled with a lacrosse stick in his hands. In this day and age, it's just as important to note that Shull never seriously entertained the thought of leaving his school for so-called greener pastures at a prep school or to play Junior hockey.
"These are my people. I wouldn't trade the experiences I've had at Marblehead High for anything," he said. "I understand how lucky I am to live in this town and the opportunities that have been presented to me."
The next institution of higher learning for Shull will be Wesleyan University, a top notch academic institution and one of the best Division 3 lacrosse teams in the country. Shull will suit up for the Cardinals, who won the 2018 national championship at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, and play for the squad's legendary head coach, John Raba.
"I'm beyond excited to go there and play for such a great program and coach that I've only heard great things about," said Shull, a 5-foot-11, 185-pound midfielder who turns 18 years old today.
"Lacrosse wasn't on my mind at all when I first started thinking about college; I was focused only on the academic experience," he admitted. "I figured I'd maybe go to big school out West or wherever. But as I grew as a player and with the help of (Marblehead) coach (John) Wilkens, I came to see it could be something that could help me get into the college I wanted.
"Schools I was looking at as 'reaches' became possibilities because of lacrosse. It opened up schools that had great academics to me ... and I couldn't pass up a school like Wesleyan."
Wilkens, who saw Shull score 56 goals and 79 points as a sophomore in 2019 before this past season was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, said that Shull isn't just gifted with a stick in his hands, but also a "high character kid" who leads by example.
"Shully had raw talent as a freshman, but really took it to the next level as a 10th grader. And I thought he was really going to bust out this spring," said the veteran head coach. "With his athleticism, he's able to create opportunities for himself and his teammates. A lot of his hockey skills kick in when he plays lacrosse, and vice versa."
Shull, who has 75-30-105 totals in two varsity lacrosse seasons, said that his parents — mom Krysia and dad Bill (the latter a teacher at Marblehead Middle School) — strongly encouraged him to make his own decision regarding college. Still, he admits, Wesleyan "was probably the top school on their lists that I was looking at, too, so we were all happy with my choice."
A mostly independent club lacrosse player before signing with 3D this past summer, Shull was at a showcase last October when he first met and spoke with Wesleyan assistant coach Cole Pecora. He liked Shull's aggressive two-way play and style in which he played, and said he'd stay in touch. They did so throughout the winter and into the spring, and Shull made an official visit to the Middletown, Conn. campus and loved it.
"It's incredible. The combination of athletics and the lacrosse team are the reason I chose it over any other school," said Shull, whose younger sister, Sydney, is an eighth grader in town and also plays lacrosse. "Ever since I was a kid I always wanted to go to a good academic school, so this is the best of both words, a win-win."
Wilkens said that Shull's potential is "sky high" and that his versatility will only help him as he matriculates to college.
"I think Will's a great find for Wesleyan," he stated. "He's a strong, intelligent kid who's only going to get better."
