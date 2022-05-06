BOXFORD — A play typically designed to score one run resulted in two — and that was the difference in Friday's Northeastern Conference bout between Gloucester and Masconomet.
With runners on second and third with one out, Chieftain Matt Golini dropped a safety squeeze bunt up the first base line. It was a slow roller, perfectly placed, so the Fisherman had no chance to throw home to try to get the first runner. The roll was so slow, in fact, that by the time pitcher Zach Morris gathered the ball and threw to first to get Golini, Sam Nadworny had motored around from second and scored a second run.
Masconomet ace Erik Sibbach took it from there, matching his career high with 13 strikeouts to make sure those two runs were all the Chieftains needed a 3-1 home win.
"The battery, Erik and catcher Will Dempsey, was nails today," said Masco coach T.J. Baril, his team 4-7 after a season split with Gloucester. "They were excellent and Dupe (assistant coach Bryan Duplisse) called a great game. We threw a lot of great 2-strike pitches and full count pitches."
Sibbach, who recorded his second straight complete game win, allowed only two hits but Gloucester (7-5) had plenty of baserunners. Sibbach hit five batters (the majority on slipped offpseed pitches) and walked two, but the Fishermen stranded nine runners (six in scoring position). Gloucester left the bases loaded without scoring in the second and left them loaded again after getting their lone run in the fourth.
"You don't want to give as many free passes as we did today," Baril said, "but at the same time, if guys are uncomfortable in the box it's hard to hit. That's not the way you want to do it, though."
Brett Moore struck out five in 3 1/3 innings for Gloucester before giving way to Morris, who only allowed three hits and six baserunners in 3 2/3 frames of scoreless relief. Masconomet took advantage of Gloucester's walks to score all its runs in the third and that was the difference.
A leadoff single by Dempsey saw him come around on a series of wild pitches to make it 1-0. Walks to Chris O'Grady (steal) and Nadworny (steal) set up the second-and-third situation where Golini dropped the rare 2-run bunt.
"They took a mound visit there so we had a chance to talk about and the situation," Baril said. "All three guys executed it perfectly."
Gloucester responded with its only two hits of the game in the next half-inning. Catcher Dan Hafey dropped a single into shallow right to put Zach Oliver (hit by pitch) on third. Aidan Cornetta dropped a squeeze bunt and Oliver slid in under the tag to make it 3-1.
Brayden Francis followed with a single to load the bases but Sibbach struck out the last batter to hold the lead. He didn't give up a hit the rest of the way and got six of the last nine outs via strikeout.
"Erik on the mound was huge again. He was our stopper," Baril said.
First baseman Braeden O'Connor had two hits for Masconomet and outfielder Logan Keune singled as the hosts outhit the Fishermen 6-2. Senior Kevin Pelletier and Drew Howard added singles and the Chieftains played error free defense for one of the first times this year.
Now winners of two of their last three games, Masco is hoping the turnaround is a sign of things to come in the second half.
"We'll take it," Baril said. "Gloucester is an excellent baseball team ... they have two line pitchers, a really good catcher, an excellent shortstop ... that's a very well coached team so to pick one up over them is a big one for us."