BOXFORD — Playing under a searing sun at the tail end of a heat wave which threatened to sap some of his energy, Masconomet righty Erik Sibbach took a little off his fastball to conserve some gas early in Wednesday's battle with Swampscott.
It paid off in the late innings, where Sibbach collected five of his seven strikeouts in a 1-0 shutout victory over the visiting Big Blue.
A tremendously efficient 2-hitter saw Sibbach, a hard throwing junior, go the distance on just 85 pitches. The most he threw in any one inning was 14; he didn't walk a batter and he also stranded three in scoring position to help his Chieftains improve to 9-4.
"He dialed it back a little bit, not trying to throw 100 miles-per-hour every pitch," said Masconomet head coach T.J. Baril. "We talked about being more fine, spotting pitches, mixing pitches and throwing everything for a strike. He did all that, and it was his most efficient outing of the season."
It was another tough luck loss for the Big Blue (5-7) and their own solid right-hander, Joe Ford. He fanned five and allowed only four hits over six frames with a solid fastball and a dirt-style curveball that flummoxed its share of Chieftain batters.
"That's Joe's fourth loss ... and he's pitched well enough to win in every one of them," said Swampscott coach Joe Caponigro, whose club has six hits total over its current three-game losing skid. "We just can't hit anything right now. We're going to have to change up the approach and make some adjustments."
Catcher Connor Correnti led off the sixth inning for Swampscott with an infield single reached third on a succession of ground outs. Sibbach stranded him there with a strikeout, and that was the closest the Big Blue came to scoring.
The contest featured just six total hits and no runs over the final six innings.
"This kind of heat helps pitchers," Baril said. "They can get a little better grip on the ball, and I thought both catchers did an outstanding job behind the plate. When you have confidence that you can throw it in the dirt and your catcher is going to block everything, that's huge."
Masconomet's Will Dempsey and Swampscott's Correnti both threw out runners in addition to their strong work blocking breaking balls. Dempsey cut down Matt Schroeder stealing second after he broke up Sibbach's no-hit bid with a fourth inning infield single; Correnti threw out two runners trying to steal third.
Leading RBI man Sean Moynihan did the damage again for Masconomet, collecting his Northeastern Conference-leading 21st of the season in the first inning. Aaron Zenus drew a leadoff walk and stole second, then was driven in by Moynihan's double, the only extra base hit of the game.
"Sean's been our guys all year," said Baril. "Z is such a great table setter and when Sean comes up there, we have the ultimate confidence he can drive a guy in."
Pinch-hitter Adam Kostos also had a single for Masco, as did Zenus. Kevin Pelletier's single make it first and third with one out after an Ethan Cote walk in the sixth, but Correnti threw out a runner and Ford ended his outing with a strikeout to keep it a one run game.
"Both teams kept the pitch counts down, attacked the zone and limited the free bases," said Baril. "It was a clean baseball game and we'll take a 1-0 win any day."