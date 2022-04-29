BOXFORD — A lot of things can go wrong when the ball is in play and the tying run is on third base.
Facing such a situation with only one out in the top of the seventh, Masconomet ace Erik Sibbach took the ball out of his defense's hands — and also took the bat away from visiting Beverly.
Sibbach ended Friday's game by posting his eighth and ninth strikeouts, stranding the tying run 90 feet away to send his Chieftains to a much-needed 2-1 victory. The power righty played stopper in more ways than one since his complete game, five hit effort simultaneously ended both a seven game Beverly win streak and a four game Masco losing steak.
"It was a mental thing, more than anything," Sibbach said of his team's recent struggles. "Today when we were in trouble, I was able to take an extra deep breath and settle out of it. I had so much more confidence out there."
It was the first home start of the season for Sibbach and he felt he gained confidence and energy from that fact. Beverly's Nick Fox drew a leadoff walks in the seventh and his pinch-runner was bunted into scoring position. When Josh Demers followed with an infield single to make it first and third with one out, the Chieftains could've fallen victim to any number of gimmicks to push the tying run across.
Instead, Sibbach punched out the top of the Beverly (8-2) order on the next eight pitches.
"We made a mound visit, calmed everybody down and went over any situation that could happen," Masco head coach T.J. Baril said, "then Erik stepped up and ended it. And our catcher, Will Dempsey, was huge in directing the defense and blocking balls in that spot."
Beverly head coach Jon Cahill didn't want to play for just one run in that spot and felt comfortable letting his guys swing away. The Panthers outhit Masconomet (4-6) by a 5-1 margin on the day but left the tying run in scoring position in each of the last three innings.
"We put ourselves in position for big innings and just weren't able to do it today. Their pitcher had our number in those spots," said Cahill. "He's a kid who can throw any pitch for a strike in any count, so he can be pretty dominant. We knew coming in it might be a tough day."
Senior Christian Morrissey was just as strong on the Beverly mound, positing five hitless innings and only losing the no-hit bid in the sixth when Matt Golini's infield fly dropped in (perhaps partly due to high winds). He got out of a bases loaded jam in that sixth to keep it 2-1, only walked two and hit one batter.
Three successive errors in the fourth burned the Panthers, though. Two batters reached on infield errors and a walk loaded the sacks. Morrissey induced a ground ball that Beverly threw home for a force to cut down a run; the throw up to first base to attempt a double play sailed away and allowed two runs to motor around to give Masco the lead.
"A couple mistakes that we'll grow from. It's no reflection on anybody," Cahill said. "That was the best I've seen Christian pitch in three years. He more than did he job out there."
Logan Petrosino had given Beverly a 1-0 lead when his team's first hit came with the bases full thanks to two walks and an error. Sibbach stopped the bleeding there and kept his pitch count down thanks to a nifty double play turned by second baseman Chris O'Grady the next inning.
"That's a big play by OG and we strung some stuff together after that," said Baril. "Erik was dialed in early and when he gets ahead in the count, he's super effective. He's a strikeout pitcher so when he keeps his pitch count down, he's dominant."
Demers had two hits and reached all three times for Beverly while Petrosino was 2-for-3 and Noah Staffier also singled.
For the Chieftains, who picked up their first win over an NEC Lynch foe, Tyler Feldberg reached twice, Golini drew a walk and scored in addition to his single and Dempsey walked while putting down a perfect sacrifice in the fifth; Braedon O'Connor also dropped a good sac bunt.
"We've been working hard at the small ball, putting the ball in play putting pressure on," said Baril, whose team seemed to benefit greatly from three straight practices to refocus after dropping Monday's game.
"The guys came focused and ready. We had three really strong days."
"We put a lot of energy into these past three practices and that gave me more confidence coming into today," Sibbach agreed. "and to be honest, the losing was starting to get on our nerves."