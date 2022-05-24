BOXFORD — Multi-year Masconomet baseball standouts Erik Sibbach, Will Dempsey, Kevin Pelletier and Chris O'Grady have never known anything but making the state tournament. Thanks to their outstanding leadership through some tough times, that won't change in 2022.
Sibbach tossed a 7-hit shutout Tuesday at home against Peabody High as the Chieftains won their 10th game, 6-0.
It's now 15 straight postseason trips for Masconomet, which sat at 2-6 a few weeks ago but won eight of its last 11 to make the playoffs with one game to go.
"We leaned heavily on those four guys. They've played meaningful innings since they were freshmen and even when we had some growing pains, they wanted to keep coming and keep working," said Chieftain coach T.J. Baril. "As coaches, we can talk all we want but it's those guys playing the right way out on the field that matters most. When younger guys see older guys playing that hard its contagious."
The Tanners (8-10) are in the opposite boat. They've dropped four in a row and must now win both games at the Geanoulis Tournament this weekend to qualify for the playoffs after a 5-1 start. Senior Justin Powers allowed only one earned run against Masconomet Tuesday, fanning six and falling victim to four errors.
"Justin pitched well enough to win ... again," said Peabody coach Mark Bettencourt. "We made physical mistakes. We missed signs. We didn't seem focused and it cost us."
Braeden O'Connell (2-for-3) got Masco going with a second inning double. After a Logan Keune single, O'Connell scored on a Tyler Feldberg sacrifice fly. An error allowed two more runs to score for a 3-0 lead. Keune had a 2-run single after a walk and an error in the fifth to put it out of reach at 5-0.
"We've worked on a lot of situational stuff and especially putting the ball in play with runners in scoring position," said Baril. "OC, especially, works so hard in the cage. Other guys see what he's doing and have caught on, and now they're having success."
The Chieftains also stole five bags and swiped third on two occasions, with both of those runners coming around to score.
Though Peabody out-hit Masco 7-6, they were shutout for the second straight game and third time in the last four. Some of it was self inflicted — the Tanners ran into two outs on the base paths — and some of it was outstanding work by Sibbach, who didn't issue any walks, struck out seven and allowed his team to make routine plays.
"Our guys have worked really hard on, mentally, knowing what to do when the ball comes to us," Baril said of his team's vastly improved defense. "We were timid early in the year. Now, we've playing with confidence."
First baseman Brendan Smith was 3-for-3 for Peabody and Giovanni Guglielmo doubled and had two hits. Joe Raymond and Mike Petro also singled but it went for naught. In this weekend's tournament with Pentucket, Andover and Wakefield, Peabody knows it can't keep its season alive if it doesn't score some runs.
"I have a feeling Branden Waite's going to pitch well enough to win Saturday and Powers will pitch well enough to win Sunday," Bettencourt said. "Are we going to get the timely hits we need and get the offense we need? That's the question."