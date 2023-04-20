Riding from the North Shore up to New Hampshire for a youth hockey game against a physical opponent, twins Abbey and Josh Millman remember their dad telling them that no matter what it takes, have each other’s backs.
“About four minutes into the game, I got boarded,” Abbey recalls, “Josh came and lit the kid up.”
Now seniors at Bishop Fenwick High School, Abbey and Josh’s hockey journeys have taken them in different directions. Yet they’ve always remained loyal to one another — and even though they no longer share a team or even the same position, they still have each other’s backs.
This past winter, both were captains for the Crusader boys and girls hockey teams: Abbey as a top scoring winger and Josh as a stalwart goaltender. Whenever one had a game, the other would be in the bleachers or by the boards rooting their sibling on.
“I loved watching Abbey’s games, loved watching her compete against all the teams she’d play. She’d always give 110 percent effort every single time she touched the ice, and that’s definitely something I admired,” noted Josh, who as a goalie had a pretty good take on Abbey’s best play in a Fenwick sweater ... a shorthanded breakaway goal to win a playoff game in overtime at Plymouth.
“I use that play as an example of how good she is all the time,” he said. “She could’ve taken a shot, but went in deked out the goalie and tucked the puck in the net.”
From Abbey’s perspective, watching Josh came with a few more nerves and a little more pressure. Such is life when you’re sibling plays goalie, one of the most stressful positions in sports.
“I like how he plays calm and patient. Josh isn’t your typical goalie who’s extroverted and crazy; he’ll make big plays but makes it look normal,” Abbey said.
“I remember watching one of his games and he skated out to prevent a breakaway, he didn’t back down and took the hit. His helmet went flying off, but he popped back up and went back into the net. He shook it off and continued playing like nothing happened.”
Mutual admiration
For a time when they started playing hockey, both twins were skaters. They grew up in Amesbury and North Andover and now live in Georgetown, having played on the same teams until checking was introduced at the bantam level (when girls typically shift to all-girls squads). Abbey loved watching the Bruins and convinced her parents to let her try it out, and after one season Josh followed suit.
Ambidextrous, Abbey chose to shoot lefty so she wouldn’t end up with Josh’s old sticks. That became nothing to worry about when he decided to play goalie full time, inspired by current Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck. The Millman’s dad is a UMass Lowell graduate, so they’d often watch Hellebuyck play for the River Hawks and Josh had found himself a hockey idol.
“Right when I step on the ice, I turn into a whole different person. I’m focused, loose, and ready to go. I am ready to stop every puck that is headed my way. I am locked in ‘in the zone’ as I would call it,” Josh said of his love for the position.
“The most difficult thing is the mental mindset of a goalie and I’ve been lucky enough to have some amazing goalie coaches like Bob Lombardi at Fenwick and Steve Mastalerz at GDS.”
Josh was often under fire for a young Bishop Fenwick squad this past winter but finished with a solid 3.24 goals against average. He received the Catholic Central League’s Boston Bruins MIAA Sportsmanship Award, got to play at Fenway Park in a scrimmage against Archbishop Williams, and turned away 25 shots to blank rival St. Mary’s Lynn (which ranked in the state’s top 10 at the time).
“You can see how mentally tough Josh has gotten over the years,” said Abbey. “I also like how he never quits. He has taught me that the game isn’t over until the final buzzer goes off. The amount of games he faced over 40 shots and he makes every save he can ... he’s one of the few goalies I’ve seen who will put everything on the line and refuses to give up no matter the score.”
Though Josh is more laid back than the typical goalie, he does have two superstitions. He always followed the same stretching order for practices and games, and also always skates to his left first when there’s a whistle in a game.
Believe it or not, his biggest motivation came not from hockey but from a basketball legend.
“On my glove, I wrote a quote from Kobe Bryant. ‘If you do not believe in yourself, no one will do it for you.’ To me, this quote means that I’m playing this game for myself, my team, for Fenwick and it’s my time to prove people who I am,” Josh said. “Anytime where I felt my confidence dropping, I would read that quote and it would get me back dialed in.”’
Relationships made
A multi-time CCL all-star on the girls side, Abbey could set the tone for her team by passing, scoring or backchecking. She led the area in both assists (14) and points per game (23 total) this past winter and recently committed to play college hockey at Worcester State.
“I lot of people told me I might never play at that level or playing in college wasn’t possible as I wasn’t big enough, so it feels pretty good to see that hard work pay off,” said Abbey. “I’m really grateful for some amazing people I met at Fenwick, North Suburban Wings and my brother who helped me through the doubts.”
Abbey’s favorite thing about hockey is the relationships she’s developed with both teammates and rivals. Anytime on the ice winds up being time well spent.
“It can be an escape from reality,” she said. “For me, playing helps me let go of other stresses. It allows me to forget what’s off the ice for the time I’m playing.”
While Abbey will be heading off to Worcester State, Josh (who plays varsity lacrosse for Fenwick and also enjoys golf) is planning to study management systems and information at Ole Miss and hopes to go out for club hockey. There may be some distance between them, but if you know anything about the Millman twins, you know they’ll still have each other’s backs.
“We share such a passion for the game and we’re an outlet for each other,” Abbey said. “It’s hard sometimes to get the honest truth, but we’ll always be there for each other to give credit and criticism.”