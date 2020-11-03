DANVERS — Sometimes the soccer games with few or no goals turn out to be the most exciting.
Such was the case Monday afternoon as St. John's Prep hosted league rival BC High on a tundra-like Glatz Field. It was cold and windy, it was fast paced and it was chippy, with both teams clearly fighting for pride and glory in this pandemic-altered season.
When the final whistle blew, it was the Eagles who wound up hanging on for a 1-0 win to extend their unbeaten conference streak of five-plus years.
"We haven't lost in the conference since 2015, so (BC High) obviously came ready to play," said Prep head coach Dave Crowell, his team improving to 5-0-2 on the season.
"Clearly they're an excellent team, but what we were able to do that we struggled with before was make it very difficult for their midfield to get forward," said Crowell. "We kept forcing them to pass back-back-back, which was the game plan coming in. I thought we did a great job of that."
Owen Siewert was the catalyst in the midfield, controlling the possession game and generating scoring chances for his team on the offensive end. Fittingly, it was Siewert who netted the game's lone goal, dropping in a penalty kick late in the first half.
Siewert's initial attempt was stopped in front of the net by the BC High keeper, but he was granted a second chance after the netminder left the line too soon on the kick. On that one, he calmly booted it home with a low rocket to the left side of the net.
"Owen had a massive, massive game tonight," said Crowell.
Following the go-ahead marker, St. John's continued to clamp down defensively and control the possession game. James Gikas, Drew Keenan and Cam Whitney all turned in strong performances, with the latter earning high praise from his coach following the win.
"Cam's a kid who just does the little things," said Crowell. "People who don't know soccer don't recognize how important he is and the things that he does. He just shuts everything down and we get so much transition play through him. He was huge tonight."
Further in the back, the Prep defense came to play in a big way. While BC High didn't have as many scoring opportunities as it would've liked, they did manage to get the ball towards goal a number of times. When they did, the Eagles' defense was there to thwart it away.
Junior keeper Joey Waterman controlled the game from his post, making a couple of nice diving stops to boot.
Quinn Perkins started at center back for the first time all season and turned in a tremendous 80 minutes of stout defense for St. John's Prep as well.
Collectively, the Eagles' efforts allowed them to keep that coveted unbeaten Catholic Conference record intact (they do have a number of ties over the past five seasons), something Crowell and Co. hope to keep alive down the regular season stretch.
"This win puts us in control of the conference," said Crowell. "We still have to go to (BC High), but a draw will secure it for us as long as we can take care of (Catholic Memorial on Friday) and Xaverian. We want to keep that streak going, and three more will do it."