With almost 50 years of combined experience on the North Shore football scene, Phil Stacey and Matt Williams had no fear when it came to peering into their crystal football for their preseason predictions a few months ago.
How did they turn out? Were our guys wise even beyond their years, or were their prognostications rejected like a pile of socks under the Christmas tree?
CRYSTAL CLEAR PREDICTIONS, Part 1: Our high school football experts give you the lowdown on what to expect on the gridiron this fall
CRYSTAL CLEAR PREDICTIONS, Part 2: Back with more of your high football questions for this fall answered by our experts
Question 1: Who will lead the North Shore in rushing?
Only Phil had a top three choice here, Beverly’s Andrew Sullivan. Both writers picked St. John’s Prep’s James Guy, who finished 7th despite missing several games due to injury.
Phil also had Mat Nadworny (8th) on his list while Willie picked Beverly’s Jordan Irvine (9th) and Marblehead’s George Percy.
A bit of a whiff that both of our guys overlooked Swampscott’s bell cow Xaviah Bascon, who led the region with 1,509 yards.
Question 2: Who will lead the North Shore in receiving?
Willie had Marblehead’s Connor Cronin No. 1 and proved prophetic thanks to a record 71 grabs for 1,049 yards. Phil gets full marks for having St. John’s Prep’s Jackson Delaney, who had 978 yards and could’ve had more if the Eagles didn’t spread the ball around so well.
Some of our other choices (Essex Tech’s Jayce Dooley) were derailed by injury. Phil had Swampscott’s Elijah Burns (8th) and Willie went with the Big Blue’s Cole Hammernick (8 TDs). We also get a mulligan before making our picks, since that was before Fenwick’s Jason Romans (1,029 yards) returned to the gridiron.
Question 3: Who will lead the North Shore in passing?
Phil correctly picked all three of the top quarterbacks: Marblehead’s Josh Robertson, St. John’s Prep’s Jack Perry and Peabody’s Shea Lynch in a hat trick of success. Willie had Lynch and also Swampscott’s Cam O’Brien (5th), and had his choice of Essex Tech’s Devin Lebron derailed by injury.
A fun fact: before this year only four QBs in North Shore history had 30 TD passes in one season — yet four more did it this year alone: Robertson, Lynch, Perry and Fenwick’s Steven Woods.
Question 4: Who will have the stingiest defenses?
Phil nailed it with Marblehead, unbeaten and Division 3 Super Bowl champions, but may have missed the mark on St. John’s Prep and Peabody, neither of whom held opponents off the board as well as they may have liked.
Willie didn’t have much better luck. He also chose Marblehead but missed the mark on Ipswich and Danvers, which was decent defensively but as strong as usual.
Question 5: Who will be among the North Shore’s leading tacklers?
Phil was the first to list Hamilton-Wenham’s Chris Domoracki, the CAL Baker MVP who racked up over 130 total tackles. He takes the cake easily for that choice, although Willie’s pick of Masconomet’s Mat Nadworny was pretty solid: he has 81 stops in only 7 1/2 games.
Question 6: Who will be household names by the end of the season?
Two excellent choices by Phil in Beverly’s Andre Sullivan, who emerged as the lead back and was third on the North Shore with 1,051 rushing yards, and Fenwick’s Steven Woods, who set a Crusader record with 30 TD passes.
Willie also hit two home runs in the QB department. He was way ahead of the curve by picking Pingree’s All-New England signal caller Hudson Weidman, and correctly predicted the success of Prep QB Jack Perry, who threw a school record 35 TD passes (second all-time on the North Shore for a single season).
Question 7: Who will be among the North Shore’s top lineman?
Another hat trick for Phil, as all three of his picks were first-team All-Conference selections. Pingree’s Nico Mangano was co-Lineman of the Year in New England and Beverly’s Grant Eastin (a converted fullback) and Marblehead’s A.J. Andriano were both All-NEC.
Willie lit the lamp were as well. Mangano delivered, Masconomet’s Danny Gangi earned All-NEC honors and Jack Cuddire was St. John’s Prep’s most consistent trenchman.
Our guys may not know much, but they know line play.
Question 8: Who are three unheralded seniors that will deliver?
Willie may have had the best overall choice here in Hamilton College bound Colin Kelter of Danvers, who was a whirling dervish with the ball in his hands all year. Peabody’s Peter Gardikas also earned an All-NEC nod.
Phil brought up St. John’s Prep Dylan Wodarski, who had a strong year defensively, and was prophetic in mentioning Swampscott’s Jake Papazoglou, one of the heart-and-soul guys for the Division 5 Super Bowl champs.
Question 9: Which teams most improved their winning percentages from Fall 2?
Phil went three-for-three, correctly predicting the huge improvement in Salem (from 0 wins to 6), Masconomet (under .500 to a solid 7-3) and Beverly (5-6 is slightly better than 3-4, percentage wise).
Willie nailed Pingree, which went a perfect 9-0, and Essex Tech, which quintupled the win total from one to five. He also put a lot of faith in Danvers, which technically improved slightly but he predicted a minimum of six wins and was a bit off.
Question 10: What will be the Game of the Year on the North Shore?
Of the five games chosen, only two weren’t blowouts and they were both played in the Garden City. Phil had the Swampscott/Beverly tilt that came down to a last second blocked field goal in a 13-12 Big Blue triumph, and Willie picked the Beverly/Danvers rivalry bout that was a one-score game (12-7 Panthers) all the way under portable lights.
Question 11: Give us three bold predictions for the season.
Phil went bold by predicting a 2,000-yard rusher and came up all wet, but he hit the lottery by predicting that there would be more contact to the head penalties called. After all we saw two ejection/suspension calls that impacted games this year, definitely a development of the emphasis on that particular call. Phil also predicted the coaches might stop yelling at the refs: they did not, but the officials did give an award to Marblehead’s Josh Robertson despite Jim Rudloff‘s hollering, so maybe Phil was right after all.
Willie predicted a Marblehead vs. Milton Super Bowl and was half right, with Rudloff’s Magicians holding up their end of the bargain. He said at least one North Shore team will win a playoff game travelling an hour away and was correct, again thanks to Marblehead and their win against Westfield in Shrewsbury. He completed a bold hat trick by saying games would be moved off of Friday nights; give him half credit, since the state’s referee shortage caused a number of games to be played on Thursday and Willie was thinking of Saturday afternoon bouts.
Give our guys a follow on Twitter @PhilStacey_SN and @MattWilliams_SN