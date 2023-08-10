Signups for the annual ‘Salem Day’ at Kernwood Country Club will take place on Tuesday, August 29 and Thursday, August 31 at the Jean A. Levesque Community Life Center on 401 Bridge Street in Salem.
The event itself will be held on Monday, Oct. 16 at Kernwood CC beginning at 11:30 a.m.
Registration is scheduled only on the following dates: Aug. 29 for Salem residents and Salem employees from 5-7 p.m., and Aug. 31 for all other golfers between 5-6 p.m. Walk-in registration will not be accepted on any other date.
The event, a fundraiser for the Salem Day at Kernwood Scholarship Fund, costs $125 per player, payable by check or money order to Salem Day at Kernwood Scholarship Fund. For more information, please call the Salem Park and Recreation office at 978-744-0924 or Sally Hayes at 978-745-0505.