IPSWICH — Rare is the local football game that is decided by a late field goal. It's just tough to come by strong kickers at the varsity level, and many squads may not even have a true placekicker to deploy when needed.
That's not the case in Ipswich, however, and in Saturday's season opener against visiting Amesbury, the hosts got one of those coveted boots put straight through the uprights — and it was a new, yet familiar face who cashed in.
Senior Rowan Silva, who plays golf during the fall season and otherwise would've never gotten an opportunity to play football were it being held in March during the new 'Fall 2', drilled a 24-yarder with just over eight minutes to play to give Ipswich a three-point advantage. A forced fumble and one more timely defensive stop ultimately secured the 17-14 victory for the Tigers at Jack Welch Field.
"Rowan missed an extra point early on his first kick, had the jitters a bit, then came back and kicked a nice field goal there to win the game," said Tigers' head coach Kevin Fessette. "I was happy he was able to bounce back.
"I challenged him before he went to kick it," Fessette continued. "I asked him if he was comfortable kicking it, and he sort of gave me this look like, 'Yeah', and I'm like, 'Dude, I thought you were a good athlete?!?'. Then he was like 'Oh hell yeah I want this!' It was great to see."
Silva's kick was the difference maker, but it took a full team effort for Ipswich to get past the physical and determined Indians.
Following an opening drive score where quarterback Aiden Arnold punched one in from 4 yards out, Amesbury came right back to take the lead on a well-executed series of their own. The visitors orchestrated a 13-play drive before Kyle Donovan capped it off with a 2-yard rushing score, with a successful 2-point conversion rush by Drew MacDonald.
The Indians then capitalized on an interception by Donovan, taking the ensuing drive 43 yards over eight plays to paydirt. MacDonald kept it himself for a 2-yard score as Amesbury seized a 14-8 lead heading into halftime.
That wound up being the Indians' final score, however, as Ipswich clamped down defensively from there, limiting their opponents to just 47 total yards in the second half. A fumble recovery by Tigers captain Cole Terry late in the fourth quarter helped seal the deal, although Amesbury did get one last chance after that but failed to convert a 4th-and-short situation late.
"Ipswich is always tough and coach Fessette always does a great job getting his team ready," said Amesbury head coach Colin McQueen. "We've had tight games with them and we love being in their league and competing with them. But today there were just a couple of things that didn't go our way, and a lot of opportunities we didn't capitalize on. If any one of those go our way, maybe we're in a better position to win the game at the end.
"But I'm really proud of our guys," added McQueen. "We just made a couple mistakes and when you do that against good programs, it's tough to come out on top."
Amesbury's offense was led by Donovan (12 carries for 66 yards) and Brady Dore (13 carries for 33 yards). The Indians completed just one pass but managed a pair of interceptions and gave themselves a chance down the stretch.
For Ipswich, Chase Huntley (110 yards rushing) ripped off a 49-yard run down the sidelines on his team's first possession of the third quarter, setting up a 20-yard scoring run by Terry (90 ground yards). The duo, along with David Longeran, did a great job finding the seams and beating up the Indians on the ground all afternoon.
"We kind of switched up the offense completely this year, running a Wing T-type style, which was tough in a short year," said Fessette. "I think (the running backs) deserve a lot of credit for running hard, but on top of that it's the offensive line that's coming off the ball and giving them holes. It was good to see (the runners) perform, but I think those guys coming off the ball up front did a great job. They're big, strong and hard to move."
Ipswich is back home next week against North Reading Saturday at 1 p.m.
Ipswich 17, Amesbury 14
at Jack Welch Field, Ipswich
Ipswich (1-0) 6 0 8 3 — 17
Amesbury (0-1) 8 6 0 0 — 14
I-Aiden Arnold 4 run (kick failed)
A-Kyle Donovan 2 run (Drew MacDonald rush)
A-MacDonald 2 run (pass failed)
I-Cole Terry 20 run (Terry rush)
I-Rowan Silva 24 field goal
INDIVIDUAL STATS
RUSHING: Amesbury — Kyle Donovan 12-66, Brady Dore 13-33, Drew MacDonald 6-25, Joseph Tilton 8-23, Nick Marden 1-5, Shea Cucinotta 1-5, Jack O'Neill 1-4, Jeremy Lopez 1-4; Ipswich — ?Chase Huntley 10-110, Cole Terry 11-90, David Lonergan 6-30, Aiden Arnold 3-8.
PASSING: Amesbury — MacDonald 1-8-8-0-0; Ipswich — Arnold 0-5-0-0-2.
RECEIVING: Amesbury — Kyle Heidt 1-8; Ipswich — None.