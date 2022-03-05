PEMBROKE -- In watching film of the Silver Lake Regional boys hockey team, Beverly interim head coach Jim Sasso deduced that their two top weapons were senior center Mark Kelleher and junior defensemen Aiden Murphy.
The two Lakers lived up to their advance billing Saturday afternoon, much to Sasso and his team's chagrin.
Kelleher, a captain, scored twice and assisted on his team's other three tallies while Murphy added a pair of power play goals and two assists to power ninth-seeded Silver Lake past the Orange-and-Black, 5-2, in a Division 2 first round playoff contest at Hobomock Arena.
The Lakers, who also received a goal and three helpers from Brett Evans, cashed in three times on the man advantage in the second period, putting the Panthers in a huge four-goal deficit.
"You can't play shorthanded against a team like that," said Sasso. "They move the puck well and have a great good power play. Those three goals were the difference."
Beverly, which earned the No. 24 seed in the draw, finished its season at 8-12-1.
Playing on their home rink, the Lakers (now 17-5) took advantage of the large, Olympic-sized ice sheet by using its superior speed and skating ability. They got to open spaces quickly, found each other with tape-to-tape passes, and worked the puck behind the net adroitly to create scoring chances. Many of the shots that Beverly junior goaltender Dylan Hunter (24 saves) faced were of the point-blank variety or ones he had no chance of stopping.
While Kelleher gave his team a 1-0 lead after one period, Beverly had a number of solid chances over the first 15 minutes. Gavin Lawrence's power play shot from up top squeaked through goalie Peter Bond's legs, but he recovered in time to fall on the puck before it crossed the goal line. Captains Matt Mezza and Cam Cook almost connected for another lamplighter, with Mezza throwing a nice pass from behind the net out front to Cook for one-timer.
"If we could've gotten up on them early, it might've worked out differently for us," said Sasso.
Senior Dylan Alves finally got the Panthers on the board with 1:35 left in the second period, pouncing on a Silver Lake turnover and knocking it past Bond (24 saves) for his second goal of the season and third of his varsity career. But the hosts got it back quickly when Dunphy snapped home his second goal of the period 30 seconds before the second intermission.
Mezza notched a power play goal from the left point a minute-and-a-half into the final period, with Cook and senior defenseman Jaxon Thomas assisting. But the Garden City boys never got any closer.
"I thought the kids played hard," said Sasso, whose team will lose a whopping 13 seniors -- Matt Capachietti, captain D.J. Bachini, Will ten Hope, Jack Cameron, Jeff Hallinan, Rocco Orlandella, Austin Bernard, Chase O'Brien, Max Edelstein, Alves, Thomas, Mezza and Cook -- to graduation. "They gave us everything they had."
Silver Lake 5, Beverly 2
Division 2 playoffs first round
at Hobomock Arena, Pembroke
Beverly;0;1;1;2
Silver Lake;1;4;0;5
First period: SL, Mark Kelleher (Brett Evans, Sam Dilley), 8:23.
Second period: SL, Evans (Kelleher, Aiden Murphy), ppg, 3:53; SL, Kelleher (Evans, Murphy), ppg, 8:40; SL, Murphy (Kelleher, Evans), ppg, 9:37; B, Dylan Alves (un), 13:25; SL, Murphy (Dilley, Kelleher), 14:30.
Third period: M, Matt Mezza (Cam Cook, Jaxon Thomas), ppg, 1:36.
Saves: B, Dylan Hunter 24; SL, Peter Bond 24.
Records: B, 8-12-1; SL, 17-5.