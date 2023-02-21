High scoring junior forward Petey Silverman, who led Winthrop to the NEC Dunn Division championship this winter, was named the Northeastern Conference's Most Valuable Player as the league released its annual All-League and all-star teams.
Silverman was joined on the NEC All-League squad by Viking senior teammates Jack Hayes up front and Nico Babine in net.
Two of Marblehead's best, junior defenseman Hogan Sedky and senior captain and forward Chris Locke, were also picked as All-League, as was Danvers senior captain and forward Trevor McNeill. Another selection was high scoring senior Ronan Locke of NEC Lynch Division titlist Swampscott, as well as Gloucester standout junior forward, Colby Jewell.
Winthrop's Dale Dunbar was picked by his peers as the NEC Coach of the Year.
The NEC all-stars by team were as follows:
Beverly: Dylan Hunter, Sr. G; Gavin Lawrence, Sr. D/F.
Danvers: Ty Langlais, Jr. D
Peabody-Saugus: Ashton Sousa, Sr. G.
Masconomet: Joe Young, Sr. F; Anthony Cerbone, Jr. D.
Marblehead: James Caeran, Soph. F; Kyle Hart, Soph. F.
Swampscott: Quinn Hitchcock, Jr. D; Derek Faia, Jr. F; Will Roddy, Jr. F.
Gloucester: Brett Cunningham, Jr. F; Riley de Haan, Jr. G.
Winthrop: Phil Boncore, Soph. F; Billy Hayes, Jr. D; Colin O'Leary, Fr. D.