SALEM — Hockey teams that play a particularly poor period against Winthrop rarely live to tell about it when the final buzzer sounds.
The Vikings are in first place in the Northeastern Conference for a number of reasons: they're structurally sound on defense, pounce on every miscue their foes make, and buy in completely to head coach Dale Dunbar's tried-and-true system. There is no impunity when you make a mistake against them.
Marblehead found out the hard way Saturday night at the Rockett Arena, giving up four second period goals in an eventual 7-3 defeat.
"A lot of little mistakes added up," surmised Marblehead head coach Mark Marfione. "Those little details, like someone doing a fly-by on a puck or making a bad pinch, those things become contagious and affect the whole team. It's selfish hockey."
The Headers, who saw their seven-game unbeaten streak (5-0-2) snapped, got to within a goal early in the third period after captain Chris Locke scored on a shorthanded breakaway. At that point, it was 4-3 with a shade under 12 minutes to play.
But they weren't able to counterpunch often enough after Winthrop (12-2-2) took the lead for good midway through the second on the first of Petey Silverman's three goals. The junior left wing — who might be the odds-on favorite for the NEC's Player of the Year — had a pair of backbreaking tallies in the third period, including an unassisted shorthanded rush and 5-hole tuck-in, that doused any hopes Marblehead had of making a comeback.
"We had a lot of parts break down," said Marfione, whose team had only given up as many as five goals in a game once prior to Saturday night.
"I told our guys afterwards to remember how this feels and what led to this ... and what led to this was our not paying attention to those small details. When we stop doing those little things, this will be the result every time ... especially against a team as disciplined and strong as Winthrop is."
Marblehead took a 1-0 lead into the first intermission when James Caeran followed up a strong net rush by fellow sophomore Kyle Hart and roofed the rebound with 15 seconds left in the period. They also responded quickly after Phil Boncore tied it on the power play for Winthrop early in the middle stanza, with Charlie Grenier scoring 30 seconds later off a Caeran feed.
Proving resilient and finding their skating legs, Winthrop cranked it up a few notches and scored the next three goals to take a 4-2 lead into the third. Aidan Survalis tied it before Silverman's first tally of the evening gave his team the lead for good, coming off a nifty snipe. Boncore's second goal sent the Vikings to the locker room up by two.
The Hayes brothers, junior defenseman Billy (3 assists) and senior captain Jack (goal, 2 assists) added to Winthrop's offensive firepower.
Griffin Winter finished with 19 saves in net for Marblehead; his counterpart, Mike Donahue of Winthrop, turned aside 18 Headers' shots.
Winthrop 7, Marblehead 3
at Rockett Arena, Salem State
Winthrop;0;4;3;7
Marblehead;1;1;1;3
First period: M, James Caeran (Kyle Hart, Sean Dolan), 14:45.
Second period: W, Phil Boncore (Jack Hayes, Petey Silverman), ppg, 3:03; M, Charlie Grenier (Caeran, Hart), 3:33; W, Aidan Survalis (Michael Holgerson, Billy Hayes), 7:14; W, Silverman (J. Hayes, B. Hayes), 8:38; W, Boncore (B. Hayes, Silverman), 12:23.
Third period: M, Chris Locke (un), shg, 3:08; W, Silverman (Hunter Fife), 6:40; W, Silverman (un), shg, 9:23; W, J. Hayes (Holgerson, Boncore), ppg, 13:02.
Saves: W, Mike Donahue 18; M, Griffin Winter 19.
Records: M, 8-4-3; W, 12-2-2.