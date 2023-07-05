She's back.
Kristin Simpson, who led the Beverly High girls varsity soccer team to a multitude of success during a 15-year stretch from 2004 to 2018, has returned as the Panthers' head coach.
Simpson, whose teams won 151 games and a 2012 Division 1 North title during her initial run with the Orange-and-Black, had stepped away to spend more time with her family after the youngest of her three children, Jake, was born. But now her children are older, her parents Bill and Sue are retired and able to help with child care, and the Beverly job opened up.
It all worked out rather nicely for the now 41-year-old Simpson.
"I'm looking at returning like riding a bike; just jump back into it," said Simpson, who was initially hired at Beverly High when she was just 22 years old, fresh out of Indiana Purdue University after leaving there as the program's all-time leading scorer.
"I hope when I get back on the field with the girls, it'll all come back to me," she added. "Some things will certainly be different — I've been gone four years, so I haven't coached any of these girls before, and Masconomet, who we open with (Sept. 6 in Boxford) wasn't in the Northeastern Conference when I was there. But I'll adjust."
The Beverly High Hall of Famer had some dominant squads during her first tenure on the Panther sidelines, led by that 2012 squad that took down nationally ranked Central Catholic in the Division 1 North title game. She was chosen as The Salem News' Coach of the Year during that campaign.
Nine Beverly teams reached the postseason under her guidance, including the final eight teams she piloted them. Prior to that she was a dominant player for BHS; Simpson's program record for career points (138) stood until one of the standouts that she coached, Caitlin Harty, did so by finishing with 180 points.
"Deshawne (Simpson, her husband and Pingree girls soccer coach) always told me if the Beverly job opened up again I should go for it," she said. "And my assistant, Adrienne (Manis), said she'd come back if I came back. So when one of the returning players for Beverly told my husband the previous coach (Sam Charest) was retiring, I talked to (BHS athletic director) Dan Keefe and went through the interview process from there. It all happened very quickly."
"I'm very excited about her return," Keefe said of Simpson. "We just went from good to very good with Kristin's experience."
Simpson met with four of her senior players on Wednesday so that they could pick each other's brains.
"They all seemed really nice and great. They really just want to win soccer games ... which I'm all about," said Simpson.
"I've always liked to build from the back end and keep our intensity high as a team," she added. "I like for us to get after it offensively. It all depends on the type of players you have, of course, so this preseason I'll really be taking a look at the returning girls, see who's coming up, and go from there."
Simpson, who works at the engineering firm B2Q, has three children with her husband: 12-year-old Jaydin, a daughter who's entering the seventh grade; 10-year-old Jordan (named after Michael Jordan); and the aforementioned 5-year-old Jake.
"I can't wait to get back out there and begin again," said Simpson.