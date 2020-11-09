Simpson delighted to give back with Doc Wayne group

Pingree girls soccer coach Dushawne Simpson doesn’t just share a nickname — Doc — with Doc Wayne Youth Services. He shares a vision for helping the youth of America through sports.
A longtime dedicated soccer coach whose nickname comes from Director of Coaching, Simpson was recently appointed to the Board of Doc Wayne, a nonprofit based in Boston that fuses sport and therapy to heal and strengthen at-risk youth.
“I’ve dedicated my life to sports and helping youth and I’ve benefited directly from those who see this as a calling. I’m delighted to be a part of the Doc Wayne organization in hopes that I can be a beacon of light for those in need,” said Simpson, the director of coaching for NEFC North Shore who lives in Beverly with his wife and their children.
A lifelong soccer aficionado, Simpson grew up outside Hartford and was an all-state player in Connecticut before having a great career at Southern Connecticut State and Salem State and playing on three professional teams. He's led Pingree's varsity girls team since 2012 with a record of 126-16-8 with numerous Eastern Independent League and New England championships.
"I'm trying to do my part," Simpson said, "and I'm really excited to be able to re-connect with some old friends."
He is joined on the 13-member board by fellow new appointees Dr. Sade Callwood and Katherine Grover.
“Sadé, Kathy and Dushawne bring a wide range of additional expertise to the Board. We are very fortunate to welcome leaders of their caliber,” chair Christopher Ernest said.
“Their perspective and input will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global reach through new programs such as The Champions Network, our online mental health training resource accessible to community leaders from anywhere in the world.”
Founded in 2002 in memory of Dr. Eli Wayne, a physician and supporter of using sport as a medium for positive youth development, Doc Wayne delivers sport-based group/individual therapy and 1-on-1 therapeutic mentoring for children ages 5-18. The work is focused on those facing difficulties with mental health, chronic trauma and domestic or community violence. They foster trust to enable development of new skills and team work by engaging with kids in a gym or on a field as opposed to in a clinical setting.
