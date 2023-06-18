BEVERLY — Believe it or not, the Hamilton-Wenham girls tennis team had never played at nearby Endicott College before Sunday night’s Division 4 state championship match.
A Generals team that doesn’t have its own home court has played at just about every locale North of Boston — and based on their comfort level in the Gulls’ Nest, they may be calling to host a few battles here next year, too.
Sweeping all three singles matches in relatively quick fashion, Hamilton-Wenham topped Cape Ann League rival Manchester Essex, 4-1, to repeat as Division 4 state champions.
Senior captain Chloe Gern notched the decisive victory with a 6-2, 6-0 decision about 80 minutes after the championship match commenced. Her singles teammates, Sky Jara and Naomi Provost, had already taken identical 6-0, 6-0 wins to put the top-seeded Generals one victory away a second straight state title.
“Naomi was on the court next to me and she finished before we were out of the first set. I was sort of like, ‘oh shoot.’ When I saw both doubles matches were very close I felt like I had to keep going point-by-point and win this in case things went south,” said Gern.
“It’s funny because last year (in the state final) I was the last match playing. This year, with the other singles having already won, it felt like there was a lot less stress on me.”
The Generals finish up the season 22-1, with the only loss coming against D3 state champion Newburyport (a defeat H-W avenged later in the year). Hamilton-Wenham won its last 15 consecutive matches, got a police escort back to the high school to celebrate the title and was almost perfect in the state tournament with four shutout wins before the Hornets (16-6) took second doubles in straight sets Sunday.
“Sky and Noami are two of the top players in the state and we’re lucky to have them on our team,” said Generals coach Joe Maher. “To back that up with Chloe, who has lost two matches in three years, is unbelievable. She’s a steady rock for us.”
The last match on the court Sunday was first doubles. Abby Simon and Sienna Gregory dropped the first set (5-7) but rallied to win the second, 6-4. With the championship already decided, the duos played a 10-point super tiebreaker which the Generals took 10-8 in an exciting, back-and-forth finish that had every fan surrounding the Endicott courts cheering for each rally.
“The atmosphere here at Endicott made it seem a little more normal,” said Provost. “I think there were less nerves.”
During the day on Sunday, the match was shifted from MIT’s DuPont tennis courts back to the North Shore due to weather concerns and the fact that the other state championship tennis matches in Boston were running late. That plus the fact that H-W’s opponent was a rival in Manchester that they’d already played twice this season added a familiarity that’s not often seen this late in the state playoffs.
“I felt like it benefited us positively because we went in knowing what to expect,” said Jara. “At MIT, you’ve got hundreds of people and it feels like they’re all surrounding you, watching your match. This one felt like a regular match. I was less nervous and that made it feel good.”
Gern, the Hamilton-Wenham Class of 2023 valedictorian who will attend Dartmouth in the fall, had the opposite feeling. The familiar foe might have thrown her a curveball early in the match but in the second set she was in full control with hard serves and some impressive cutting returns.
“For me it’s more fun to figure it out as I go. I kept thinking it would be hard to beat someone three times. While, yeah, I know their strengths, they know mine too,” Gern explained.
From a coaching perspective, Maher (a veteran who has won state titles coaching both boys and girls for H-W) tried not to overthink things. As rains fell in the middle of the doubles matches, his advice was not to alter the game or over-compensate.
Playing a team they knew very well meant H-W was comfortable ... but had to fight back against being too comfortable.
“I’m a nervous person by nature so it wasn’t a relaxing Father’s Day for me,” Maher quipped. “We knew Manchester was capable of beating us because they have great athletes and a tremendous coach. The only thing we knew all day was who we were playing, not where or when. But the two athletic directors (Craig Genualdo of H-W and Cameron Molinare of ME) and the MIAA were great about working out a way for us to play this match.”
Manchester’s victory in second doubles came from Grace Scarbrough and Sienna Crocker, 6-2, 6-2. Remarkably, all six of Manchester’s losses were to state champions: Three times against H-W, twice to D3 champion Newburyport and once to repeat D2 champ Masconomet.
“That just shows how strong our league is,” said Maher. “We had four teams to go Final Fours (H-W, ME, Newburyport and Lynnfield) and that style of competition really prepared us for this tournament run.”