Six unanswered goals give Beverly laxmen first win 

BEVERLY — Although the score was tied, Beverly High boys lacrosse coach Matt Riordan was happy with the way his team was playing Thursday at home against Gloucester. The Panthers had dominated time of possession and had double the shots on goal of their opponents.
Eventually, that constant effort showed up on the scoreboard for the hosts.
Beverly scored six unanswered goals in the second half to pull away en route to a 10-4 win at Forti Field. The win was Beverly’s first of the season, improving to 1-2 while Gloucester fell to 1-2 with its second straight loss.
“It was clearly our best game of the season,” said Riordan, who earned his first win as the squad’s head coach. “In the first half I thought we played well and the score didn’t reflect it. In the second half we kept that same effort, and the score reflected that. It was a great all-around team effort.”
Freshman Brett Cunningham (goal, 2 assists) scored with under three minutes to play in the first half, giving Gloucester some momentum with the game tied, 4-4 at the break. Beverly, however, dominated play from there.
Kyle Oliphant found the back of the net just 37 seconds into the third quarter to give the Panthers a one-goal lead for the fifth time in the afternoon, 5-4. While Gloucester answered the first four Beverly goals with a goal of its own, Beverly ran with the momentum and instead added to its lead.
Oliphant put home a Cameron Smith pass to give the Panthers their first two-goal lead of the game, 6-4, before D.J. Bachini put home a Matt Mezza pass to make it a 7-4 after three periods.
Beverly tacked on three more in the fourth quarter on tallies from Nick Cole, Jaxon Thomas (a defenseman who scored after creating a turnover around midfield) and Oliphant for his game-high third tally of the day.
The Panthers’ physicality was a big factor as the contest wore on as a territorial edge and 30 ground balls started to tilt the game in their favor.
“We’re trying to play that physical game but they were calling it tight, so we had to walk that line between physical and smart,” Riordan said. “I thought in the second half we really did that. Bradley Griffin set the tone for us on defense with the ground balls, and we stayed out of the box in the second half. I felt that if we stayed out of the box we could control the game.”
Beverly also had a big edge in faceoffs, winning 17 of the 18 draws on the game with sophomore James Silva giving Beverly possession after possession in a performance that Riordan called “dominant.”
“James set the tone of the game. “You’re going to win a lot of games with that kind of effort on faceoffs and on ground balls,” noted Riordan.
Silva’s faceoff prowess paid dividends right off the bat as he scored just 13 seconds in after winning the opening draw. That started a trend of the teams trading off goals for the remainder of the first half.
Gloucester answered back seven minutes later on a James Sanfilippo goal, but Beverly took the lead back on a Bachini tally. Gloucester again tied it on a goal from Jackson Low, but the Panthers took a 3-2 lead into the second on a goal from Mason Simpson with only four seconds to go in the frame.
A Robbie Schuster goal tied it for the Fishermen but Cole answered back to give Beverly the lead again under a minute later before Cunningham tied it up with a goal late in the second frame.