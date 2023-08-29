IPSWICH — Pete Frates may be gone, but his legacy and impact will live on forever.
That reality was on full display at Turner Hill Golf Club Monday afternoon as the Frates family hosted their sixth annual Pete Frates Golf Classic charity tournament. The highly popular event has consistently helped raise thousands of dollars for Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) research while bringing together those who knew Pete well and eagerly supported his cause in the fight against ALS.
This year alone, the family capped off a beautiful day of golf and subsequent dinner banquet by raising over $25,000.
Legendary Boston Bruins star and NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Ray Bourque, an avid golfer himself, has teamed up with the Frates family to further assist the cause, and he plans on continuing to bring awareness to the debilitating disease for years to come.
"He started something that we want to finish for him," said Bourque, who met Pete Frates right around the time of his diagnosis in 2012 and has become very close with the family ever since.
Bourque was Pete's idol growing up, and that admiration only grew larger when he found out they shared the same birthday, December 28.
"I think back to when we were going through a Sports Illustrated for Kids or one of those magazines, and it has all those fun facts in it," recalled Pete's sister, Jen. "It said 'Ray Bourque, December 28 birthday' and I remember Pete lost his mind. He had already identified Ray as a hero and an idol, and to now have Ray become a part of our family and be such a support network for us is just amazing.
"It just makes me smile," she continued. "It's one of those things that I think Pete is up there looking down, and he's getting a big kick out of it."
On Monday, Bourque spoke about future plans for both his and the Frates' Family Foundation, including next month's Captain's Ball at Big Night Live in Boston on September 21. Like the golf tournament, all proceeds will go towards ALS research, specifically The Healey Center for ALS.
"This is never going to end for our family and for the Frates', and anything I can do and that we can do to try to create awareness for everybody to try to grow this into something really, really special is extremely important," said Bourque. "I think the Captain's Ball has the potential of becoming a big part of our mission."
As for Monday's marquee event, and just like in years past, it couldn't have been a more memorable outing. In addition to the golf, participants were given the opportunity to bid on a variety of impressive packages, including rounds of golf to The Boston Golf Club, Plymouth Country Club, Bass Rocks Golf Club, York Golf & Tennis Club, Beverly Golf & Tennis, and host Turner Hill.
They also held a live auction after dinner for a round at Salem Country Club with Bourque plus four tickets to the Captain's Ball, a round at The Country Club in Brookline with Pete's father John, a round at Winged Foot Golf Club in New York, and a round with John Frates at Bonita Bay Club in Florida.
Sponsors for the event included Endicott College, Instinet, Connolly, Boston Sand & Gravel, and The Beacon Group.
The golf itself saw the foursome of Anthony Melchionda, Chris Kowalski, Paul Carey and Joe Whitney come out on top with a winning score of 62.
It was a special day for all involved, one they plan to continue on for many years to come.
"I think the benefit of today is it carries on an amazing legacy," said St. John's Prep headmaster Ed Hardiman, who teed it up Monday afternoon. "Pete put his life on the line for others, so anything that can kind of unify people around his vision, bring people together and strengthen that memory as we get further and further away from when Pete passed is really important."
"It's just wonderful because Pete was such a great connector," added Jen Frates. "He had friends from so many different walks of life, and so this day is so fun because all those different friends from different places and groups come back here. We get to see them all in one place at the same time and in the same spirit of celebrating Pete, which is amazing."