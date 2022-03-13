Special things tend to happen at Armory Track in New York City. At this year's New Balance Indoor Nationals meet, one North Shore program saw a 41-year-old school record fall and another saw its first All-America relay squad in 16 years hit the podium.
Junior Lindsey Wilson of Peabody High cleared 5-foot-3 1/4 inches in the high jump to finish second overall in the rising stars division. That broke the previous Tanner program record held by North Shore track legend Lesley Welch back in 1981.
Even better for the Tanner high jump crew, teammate Brianna Ewansiha cleared 5-foot-2 and finished fifth.
That wasn't the only Peabody school record to fall at Nationals, which has various qualifying standards under the championship and rising stars divisions. Sprinter Savanna Vargas broke the school record in the 60 meter dash by clocking 7.93 seconds.
St. John's Prep, meanwhile, attained national runner-up status in the championship round of the shuttle hurdle relay. The team of Dylan Aliberti, Jason Bois, Callum Brown and Tyler Hughes clocked 32.20 seconds to earn All-America honors by being second overall. It was the first Eagle relay team to earn All-America since 2006 (that squad included future Olympic bobsledder Steve Langton) and the sixth Prep All-America honor overall since 1993.
Aliberti came back to run a leg of the 4x200 relay in the championship round with Tyee Ambrosh, Jesse OFurie and Carson Browne. The Eagles ran 1:33.53 for 34th overall. St. John's also saw Paul Lovett, Brendan Burke, Declan Kelley and Charlie Tuttle finish 10th in the rising stars distance medley with a time of 10:44.86. Tuttle also ran individually in the championships 2-mile (9:33) and in the 3000.
Peabody throws teammates Brendan Smith and Peter Gardikas excelled in both the shot put and weight throw. In the rising stars shot, Smith was second overall with a toss of 51-feet-7 1/2 inches and Gardikas was third with a heave of 49-3. The duo both placed in the top ten in the rising stars weight throw with Smith seventh (14.81 meters) and Gardikas eighth (14.67 meters).
Sarah DiVasta had a busy weekend for the Tanners, finishing 27th in the rising stars 800 (2:23), 23rd in the 1500 (4:52), 21st in the mile (5:12) and also running a leg of the sprint medley. She teamed with Vargas, Ava D'Ambrisio and Yosmary Batista for 4:27.98 (27th).
Logan Tracia also ran the 800 in the championship division, clocking a personal best time of 2:00.66 (47th).
Ipswich High's 4x400 relay of Chloe Pszenny, Linde Ruitenberg, Amelia Mooradd and Chloe Pszenny clocked 4:11.17 (19th in rising stars division) and the Tiger boys 4x400 of Paul Wertz, Keith Townsend, Finn Russell and Colin Hansen ran 3:40.65 (23rd in rising stars).
Out of Bishop Fenwick, Declan Smith ran 4:54 in the freshman mile (34th) and Julia Loescher was 27th in the rising stars weight throw (9.87 meters).
Beverly saw the 4x800 relay of Allison Prasse, Emily Young, Olivia Young and Claire Brean run 10:05.93 (27th, rising stars) and Mia Kasperowicz ran both the 2-mile (11:39.24) and the 3000 (10:54.48) in the rising stars division.