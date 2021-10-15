For the uninitiated, you can equate Johns Hopkins lacrosse with Alabama and Notre Dame football. Or UConn or Tennessee women’s basketball (UCLA, Kentucky or Duke if the men’s game is more to your liking).
The Blue Jays of Johns Hopkins have won nine NCAA Division 1 championships, second only to Syracuse’s 10. Located in the nation’s hotbed for the sport in Baltimore, it’s where the best of the best are recruited each year.
Jimmy Ayers will soon become a part of this exclusive fraternity. Having led St. John’s Prep in scoring as a sophomore with 46 goals and 68 points, culminated with the Eagles’ winning the Division 1 state championship, he has verbally committed to attend Johns Hopkins on scholarship as part of the school’s Class of 2027.
Following his spectacular season with the Eagles and a stellar summer with his 3D New England club team playing in tournaments all over the East Coast, schools began pursuing Ayers as soon as the NCAA window for current juniors opened on Sept. 1. Top level Division 1 programs made their pitches to the Hamilton native, but in the end Hopkins won out.
“It was a really tough decision; there were some really great places I was talking to,” said Ayers, the second of Michael and Kate Ayers’ four children. “Johns Hopkins is such a great academic institution, though, and the lacrosse history speaks for itself. Talking to the coaches there made me feel really welcome, too.”
An attackman who can shoot with either hand and has remarkable accuracy, Ayers said he heard from ‘Coach Junior’ (i.e., Blue Jays assistant coach John Grant Jr.) via text a few days into September. “Obivously, getting a text from a coach at Johns Hopkins is something every lacrosse player wishes to get,” said Ayers.
They continued chatting not only about lacrosse but also hockey — Ayers is also a standout center/right wing for the Eagles, while Grant, a Canadian native, is a huge fan of the sport — as well as Ayers’ schedule at school and when he could come down for a visit.
Once in Baltimore, Ayers was taken around campus in a golf cart, got a feel for the campus and hang out with some of the current players. Hopkins also has a strong business program, something Ayers (who’s thinking about majoring in economics or finance) also put into his ‘plus’ column.
“It’s got that great balance of academics and lacrosse I was looking for,” he said. “It’ll definitely be a huge challenge; I’ll have to bring my A-game in the classroom and on the field. But I’m up for it.”
The Blue Jays play in the Big 10 conference and are on TV almost every week, said St. John’s Prep head coach John Pynchon. Their home field, the 8,500 seat Homewood Stadium, is more than 100 years old and, according to Pynchon, is like “the Fenway Park of college lacrosse.”
Pynchon said that Ayers is not only a special lacrosse player, but even more special as a competitive athlete.
“Jimmy’s got a high level motor and compete level, possessing all the intangibles that all the best players I’ve ever coached had. He’s also off the charts athletically in terms of weight room testing, sprints and endurance,” said Pynchon.
He used an anecdote outside lacrosse to illustrate his point. “I coached Jimmy in middle school soccer, and he wasn’t even really a soccer player,” Pynchon remembered. “But he was still our best player.”
Owner of a 4.23 grade point average at St. John’s Prep, Ayers is currently taking AP Economics and Honors Calculus and Physics among his courseload. He has a younger sister Lucy who is a sophomore at Hamilton-Wenham Regional, and a younger brother Tommy is a seventh grader at St. John’s Prep.
His older brother Michael, currently a freshman defenseman at Tufts, has been a huge influence on Jimmy’s life. The two played together this past season for the Eagles, but long before then they battled each other 1-on-1 in both lacrosse and hockey to help the other get better.
“Michael’s an awesome older brother. He definitely put the pressure on me to become better,” said Jimmy. “We’ve always been close, but also very competitive. Being able to play with him and win a state title was amazing.”
Pynchon said he never once saw Ayers get overwhelmed as the team’s go-to guy offensively, even though he was a 10th grader playing against a stacked schedule. His calm and cool demeanor, said Pynchon, will serve him well at Johns Hopkins.
“He’s going to have to work and compete against the best of the best there, but Jimmy’s got the skills and the mindset to do that,” said Pynchon. “His lacrosse IQ is just as high as his skill and athleticism. His ability to cut, his ability to get open, his unbelievably explosive speed and shot ... Jimmy’s got it all.
“Certainly, Jimmy scored a lot of huge goals for us,” he continued. “But he also had a ton of hustle plays, a ton of big plays on the ride, and was terrific in the locker room and a huge part of our culture and what the program is all about. That’s what makes him the player he is.”
From Pynchon and his Eagles’ hockey coach, Kristian Hanson, and their respective assistants to his 3D New England coaches such as Mark Goodrich, Matt Rowley and Pete Sessa as well as those from the North Shore Wings hockey program, Ayers acknowledged there are many coaches who have influenced him as an athlete and a person.
While he’s eager to see what awaits him in college, he said there’s plenty of room for growth — but academically and athletically — for him to experience and learn from before he leaves 72 Spring Street in Danvers.
“I want to try and get some more championships for St. John’s before I leave,” he said. “I’d love to get one in hockey, and of course we want to get more in lacrosse.
“I really want to be a Blue Jay, but there’s still a lot of work for me to do as an Eagle.”
