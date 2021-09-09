The Salem High boys soccer team has admittedly struggled to find wins in recent years. They made strides under former coach Stephen Harris the past few seasons, but didn’t have the depth or experience to compete at a high level in the Northeastern Conference.
First-year manager Padraic Slattery is hoping to reverse that trend this fall.
“I was honestly shocked with the guys’ work ethic and dedication when we got started,” said Slattery. “A lot of guys could have quit after last year (a winless campaign), but they really want to get better and are super responsive to coaching. We have a few guys that are playing soccer for the first time, and I’m really proud of the way they’ve worked.
We’re excited; I can feel the energy changing and the kids getting better,” he added, “and hopefully that translates into some wins this year.”
In their last two seasons Salem has produced a total of five wins. They did manage a winning record in 2018 (9-7-2), but fell in the first round of the Division 2 North tournament.
With their current group, it’s certainly going to be an uphill battle to get back to those triumphant ways. But Slattery welcomes the challenge.
The team’s new leader hails from Salem and attended BC High, where he played soccer for four years. More recently, he’s served as head coach for KIPP Academy in Lynn, where he’s also taught for the past five years.
He’s always looking for new opportunities to grow as a coach, and figured what better way to do that than to return to his hometown and try to revamp a program that’s searching for an identity?
“We were actually trying to schedule a game with Salem, and turns out they were looking for a coach,” explained Slattery. “I wanted to come back there and turn the program around. I wanted to change the culture and environment there. It’s bittersweet to leave KIPP after bringing them to the MIAA tourney the last couple of years, but it felt like the right time to make a change. So I jumped on it.”
The Witches will be led by their three captains: senior Andreas Kapogolis, and juniors Jake Fritz and Elias Ferreras. The latter will help anchor the defense, while the other two are currently duking it out for the starting goalkeeper slot.
Returnees Chris Pierre and Chris Quirjazi (both forwards) and Jordan Pimentel and Michael Rosa (both middies/forwards) will help steer the ship both from a leadership and on-field production standpoint.
“All those guys are juniors, so we’re excited to have that tutelage starting with them and go from there,” said Slattery. “The offense will go through Chris Pierre, and along with Chris Quirjazi, a lot of goals will be in store for those two.”
With a relatively young — and largely inexperienced — bevy of players surrounding them, it’s undoubtedly going to be a work in progress. But Salem will have the luxury of carrying out a full schedule in what should be a more normal campaign. More games means more practices, and more practices means more time for improvement.
“It all starts at practice,” added Slattery. “Hard work and dedication; that’s what we’ve been preaching. Practice is the hard part, games are the easy part. If they can work hard in practice it will translate to success.
“My goal in my tenure at Salem High is to have a program that kids are proud of. Salem has a strong history of sports at the high school, and as someone who played Salem Youth Soccer it stinks that more kids aren’t coming out for the team. If they hear Salem High soccer is back, hopefully more kids are willing to come out and join the program."