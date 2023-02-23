This Friday, the mat's best of the best will turn their attention to the annual All-State wrestling tournament at Reading Memorial High School.
Simply qualifying for the top-tier event is an accomplishment in itself, and this year there are a number of North Shore student-athletes capable of making a quality run or outright winning their weight class.
Here's a breakdown by division of our local competitors.
113 pounds
Uber-talented Alex Schaeublin of St. John's Prep earned the top seed after capturing a Division 1 state title last weekend at Methuen High. He'll await the winner of a Round of 32 matchup between Scituate's Sarah McLaughlin and Bellingham's Joe Puri.
120 pounds
Following a runner-up finish in his class at states, Masconomet's Miles Darling snared the No. 4 seed and slides right into a Sweet 16 matchup with Central Catholic's Jaclyn Dehney.
126 pounds
Fellow Masconomet/Essex Tech standout Colin McAveney, who finished third at states, locked up the No. 7 seed in his class and will face Framingham's Dan Sullivan in the Round of 16.
132 pounds
St. John's Prep will be represented here as well, with state runner-up Jimmy Lally grabbing the No. 8 seed and taking on Middleborough's Matthew Patterson in the Round of 16.
Gloucester's Joe Allen snuck into competition as the No. 17 seed and will open against Winchester's Anthony Donlon for a chance to take on top seeded Jonah Paulino of Monty Tech in the Sweet 16.
138 pounds
Another St. John's Prep standout, Jayden D'Ambrosio, also captured a second place finish at states and has earned the No. 6 seed. He'll clash with Monty Tech's Jeff Kidwell in the Sweet 16.
145 pounds
Salem's Brendan Dalton found his way into the mix thanks to a fourth place finish at states. He wrapped up the No. 12 seed and will face Norwood's Nate Hsu in the Round of 16. Meanwhile, St. John's Prep's Ryan DeSouza slates in at No. 11 and will battle with state runner-up Luke Connolly of Bishop Fenwick, who's seeded No. 6, should also factor into the mix as a strong competitor.
152 pounds
Beverly is represented by Iuan Williams, who's seeded No. 17 and will face a preliminary round bout against Watertown's Tommy Dicker. The winner will take on top seeded Drew McGourty of Braintree.
160 pounds
Yet another St. John's Prep grappler, Rawson Iwanicki, claimed a state crown and locked up the top seed here. He'll await the winner of a preliminary bout between Whittier's Anthony Midolo and Athol's Aiden Kirwan.
Danvers' Joe Baker earned the No. 11 seed, matching up with St. John's Shrewsbury's Curtis Ewing Jr. in the Sweet 16.
182 pounds
Beverly's Gino Sicari snagged the No. 11 seed, earning a match with Taunton's Ethan Harris in the Round of 16.
195 pounds
Gloucester's Mike Toppan earned himself the No. 2 seed and subsequent bye, taking on the winner of North Andover's Colby Carbone and Taunton's Elijah Prophete in the Round of 16.
St. John's Prep's Marc Pineiro grabbed the No. 9 seed; he'll face Bristol County/Dighton Rehoboth's Richard McGreevy in the opening round.
220 pounds
Angel Heredia of St. John's Prep checks in at the 18th and final seed and will face Milford's Mike Mastroianni in a Round of 32 bout. The winner gets the No. 2 seed out of Gloucester, Jayden Toppan, Mike Toppan's brother, in the next round.
285 pounds
A trio of locals will compete in the heavyweight class, highlighted by St. John's Prep's Alex Bajoras at No. 6. Bajoras finished runner-up at states and will take on Oliver Ames' Jaden Hinton in the Round of 16.
Masconomet/Essex Tech's Trevor O'Neil is seeded 16th and will face North Middlesex's Matthew Piper in the Round of 32. The winner draws top-seeded Thomas Brown in the following round.
Danvers' Adam Guzofski managed to snag the No. 18 seed, earning a preliminary round bout with Leominster's Anthuan Lino-Diego. Should Guzofski advance, he'd take on No. 2 seed Hampton Kaye-Kuter of Milford.