The annual Shriner's All-Star football that was scheduled for this June at Merrimack College in Andover has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, but it's still a tremendous honor to be selected for the game which features the best of the best among seniors in the Bay State.
There was no shortage of talent with North Shore ties chosen for this year's showcase, with players nominated by their coaches and selected by the Mass. High School Football Coaches Association.
Division 1 Super Bowl champion St. John's Prep had reigning Salem News Player of the Year Matt Crowley chosen as well as Salem News Lineman of the Year Mason Davis plus two-way star Matt Duchemin and standout tight end Anthony Fagan.
From Hamilton-Wenham, Salem News Offensive Player of the Year Ian Coffey was selected along with teammate Chance Augustine.
Salem News Defensive Player of the Year Russ Canova from Danvers was also honored along with Ipswich senior standout Cam James and Masconomet's force at end Jack Corcoran and running back Will Hunter.
Division 5 Super Bowl champion Swampscott was to be represented by Zak Palmer while Super Bowl runners-up Bishop Fenwick had running back David Cifuentes and linebacker Joe Rivers chosen as Shriner's all-stars.
Beverly's University of New Hampshire bound wide receiver Duncan Moreland, who just had an incredible basketball season, was also selected.
