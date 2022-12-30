PEABODY — One team hadn't played a game in nine days while the other was lacing up the skates for the third time this week. Based on the first five minutes of action Friday afternoon, that scenario favors the more well rested club.
Visiting Newburyport scored twice in the opening 3:20 and parlayed a dominant first period into a 5-2 win over Bishop Fenwick at McVann-O'Keefe Rink. It was the first win against a parochial school in three tries for the Clippers (1-2 with losses to Malden Catholic and St. Mary's Lynn) while the Crusaders dipped to 0-5.
Fenwick certainly wasn't without its chances to sneak back into the game. Anthony Sasso netted a power play goal midway through the second that made it a two goal bout and captain Chris Stevens pounced on a shorthanded rebound to do the same in the third. The Clippers did a great job limiting opportunities over the last ten minutes, though, and iced it with an empty net goal with 1:48 to play.
"It was a terrible first period," Crusader coach Jim Quinlan said. "After that, we started playing our kind of game, which is getting the puck in the zone and going to work. We have to be a hard working team to be successful and we came out a little sluggish, not skating."
Indeed the Clippers were there fresher club in the early going. Newburyport showed no rust from the Christmas layoff with Zach McHugh opening the scoring at 2:46 and Jackson DeVivo doubling the lead only 34 seconds after that. Fenwick was outshot 10-2 in the first 15 minutes and found itself in a 3-0 hole when Owen Kreuz scored with little time remaining.
The game's first power play gave the Crusaders some life in the second frame. Junior Joe Marshall sent a feed to classmate Sasso at the left circle and he fired a laser through traffic that hit the twine behind Clipper goalie Jaime Brooks (12 saves).
"We're a forechecking team ... that's the only way we're going to get some goals," said Quinlan, who liked the way his Crusaders moved their legs to start the second and drew that power play with diligent work in the offensive zone.
Unfortunately for the hosts, Newburyport took advantage of its own power play later in the period. Defenseman Ryan Philbin, who assisted on an earlier tally, blocked a clearing attempt at the blue line, played the puck down to himself and skated in unabated for a dagger of a goal that made it 4-1.
That's how it stayed until the third period when Stevens netted his second of the season while on the penalty kill. Freshman Colton Carpenter skated the puck down the ice and took a shot that Brooks saved. Stevens, a captain, got the rebound and finished to get his Crusaders within two.
"The PK was pretty good," Quinlan said. "We didn't give up and we're certainly no going to. We're going to keep on working."
Senior goalie Josh Millman, another captain, made 27 saves. He flashed the leg pads very well on several occasions and showed off pretty good rebounds control.
"Josh is phenomenal. He's going a great job for us. Down at the CM Christmas Tournament, there were a lot of people talking about the way he played," said Quinlan. "We faced Bishop Feehan and Notre Dame Connecticut, a state championship type team, and he played really well down there."
With no seniors playing defense and only three on the top three forward lines, its a relatively inexperienced group for Fenwick. They played the Clippers even after the first period (there were no 5-on-5 goals scored in the final 30 minutes) with the shots being 14-14.
"We don't quite know how to win yet. Once we realize we can play with someone I think we start playing better and we just didn't have our legs at the start," Quinlan said.
"It's a learning experience for us and we'll get better. We're got some big conference games coming up and hopefully we can give some of these (CCL) teams a run for their money."
Newburyport 5, Bishop Fenwick 2
at McVann O'Keefe Rink, Peabody
Newburyport;3;1;1;5
Bishop Fenwick;0;1;1;2
Scoring summary
First period: N, Zach McHugh (Max Puleo), 2:46; N, Jackson DeVivo (Braeden Curran, Tristan Joyce), 3:20; N, Owen Kreuz (Ryan Philbin), 13:36.
Second period: BF, Anthony Sasso (Joe Marshall), ppg, 8:13; N, Philbin (un), ppg, 10:26.
Third period: BF, Chris Stevens (Colton Carpenter), shg, 2:35; N, Jack Sullivan (McHugh), eng, 13:12.
Saves: N, Jaime Brooks 12; BF, Josh Millman 27.
Records: N, 1-2-0; BF, 0-5-0.