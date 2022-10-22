DANVERS — The final score — St. John's Prep 41, BC High 20 on Homecoming Saturday — would seem to indicate a blowout.
But that would be deceiving. The visitors, who have just one win in seven games, played hard all the way and took a one-point advantage (14-13) midway through the third quarter on a 6-yard run by Jacob Bierenbroodspot, who shed tackles along the way.
The home team came out flat and didn't tackle the way they normally do. Whether it was a letdown after a fiercely contested game at Catholic Memorial a week earlier or a number of other reasons, St. John's Prep (now 5-2) did not bring its 'A' game to Glatz Field.
Still, the Eagles managed to come out on top thanks to some explosive plays by Georgia bound senior Joenel Aguero, who had a pair of touchdowns, and fellow senior wideout Stephon Patrick, who picked up a punt on the bounce and raced 40 yards up the right sideline to give his team a commanding 34-14 lead with just over five minutes to go.
"The natural thing would be to suffer a letdown after (CM)," said Prep coach Brian St. Pierre. "We've been a good tackling team, but not today. We were still an explosive team, but the pieces weren't in place and we have to play better to be the team we want to be. There have been a lot of distractions, many things going on, and it all came together as the perfect storm."
Running back Carson Browne had 22 carries for 125 yards and two TDs, including a 1-yard plunge to give the hosts the lead for good (20-14) in the third quarter, while reliable Jackson Selby made field goals of 27 and 38 yards along with all five PAT's.
Aguero, who was given a framed photo of his Under Armour Next All-America game jersey before the game, caught a pass from sophomore quarterback Deacon Robillard and raced 50 yards for a score on a jet sweep play in the closing minute of the third quarter.
Because of plays like these, St. Johns Prep was able to overcome poor tackling, failures in the red zone, and a low energy level, all of which disrupted the flow of the game. It didn't resemble the team that a week ago gave powerhouse Catholic Memorial all it could handle in a 28-17 loss.
A Santi Quiceno intereption set up Selby's first field goal from 27 yards out in the third quarter.
"It took a team effort to win," said Quiceno, a senior wide receiver and defensive back, who wants to continue playing at the next level and is looking at Division 2 and 3 colleges. "I'm grateful for my teammates; they push me to be better, and I try to push them.
"We came in with low energy today, and we have to keep that energy up. We fell behind a couple of times and that's unacceptable. It's all about playing our hardest."
Being behind seemed to wake St. Pierre's boys up, and they scored on three of their next four possessions. Browne crashed into the end zone from a yard out; Augero hauled in a pass and took off up the left sideline to make it 27-14; and Patrick picked up a punt on the bounce and went 40 yards to paydirt.
Aguero capped the scoring with a 36-yard pick-6 late in the fourth quarter.
"Robillard (17-for-26, 222 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) is only a sophomore and that was his first start," said St. Pierre, whose team will face host St. John's Shrewsbury Friday night in its final test before the Division 1 playoffs begin. "I'm pleased with the way he moved the team."