Jim Smerczynski has never forgotten the people that helped him at St. Mary's of Lynn High School, especially Elmo Benedetto and Nick Consoles. Good people made it possible for him to go to college and ultimately fulfill his dream of working in aerospace technology.
It was at St. Mary's that he was first called "Smuz", a nickname that's lasted all his life and was passed on to his children and grandkids. The 1953 graduate was recently inducted into the St. Mary's Athletic Hall of Fame by the Varsity Club at a ceremony in the school's gym.
"I had never been back and was surprised how beautiful the gym is now," said Smerczynski, who grew up in Salem, married and moved to West Peabody, where he and wife Barb raised four children. He now makes his home at Ferncroft Tower on the Middleton/Danvers line.
"I knew something was up, but I was surprised to learn I was nominated because it's been such a long time since I played," Smerczysnki, now approaching his 87th birthday, said. "It was good to see some old friends. Dave Angeramo is now an administrator at St. Mary's; after he played ball at Dartmouth he pitched for me on Murphy's Whips (in the North Shore Baseball League). I had a great time."
The trip from Salem's Polish neighborhood of Bridge Street Neck to St. Mary's wasn't an easy one, but Smerczynski hitchhiked to school for four years. His mother insisted he get a Catholic school education, and St. Mary's was the most affordable.
"I had to pay for it myself," said Smerczynski. "I was accepted to St. John's Prep (where his sons Mike and Tommy were outstanding athletes), but didn't get a scholarship so St. Mary’s was more affordable.
"I grew up poor. My father had multiple sclerosis and couldn't work, so I was pretty much on my own financially from age 12. I played football and basketball at St. Mary's, but my mother wouldn't let me play baseball because I needed to get a job after school to help her out. I made $52 a week working for the city of Salem — and gave her $50."
Smerczynski had several college offers for football and one to Boston College for basketball. He chose William & Mary in Virginia over some Ivy League schools because he could identify with the players that showed him around.
The backfield coach there talked him into pitching a few freshman games because of his strong arm, and that was the start of his love for baseball.
Even after he stopped playing football Smerczynski received a letter from Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney asking if he was interested in trying out, but injuries prevented it from happening.
Smerczynski gave up his scholarship senior year to transfer to Merrimack College and enroll in its new engineering program. The mathematics major, who had graduated from high school at age 16, got his degree in electrical engineering and went on to Yale for a masters degree.
He started out at Sylvania working on electronics systems and later designed and developed missile and air defense radar systems at Raytheon including work on the Patriot missile.
"I just saw on the news Ukraine shot down a Russian missile with an American Patriot missile," he said. "That Russian missile was thought to be indestructible. I'm so thankful that Elmo Benedetto helped me get a college education. Without good people like him, I would've never been able to get into college or the aerospace industry."
Smerczynski played sports well into his 40's including fast pitch softball for Salem Maple Leafs, Torinos’s in Salem Touch Football League, and recreation league basketball in both Salem and Peabody.
He began coaching when his children started playing sports in Peabody starting with Little League, Peabody Youth Football, CYO basketball for St. Adelaide, Babe Ruth, girls softball, and Senior Babe Ruth. He also coached in the North Shore Baseball League, winning many championships in all sports over the last 50 years.
"I loved both playing and coaching," said Smerczynski. "I had to get away from all the pressures of my job and clear my head. Sports was great therapy for me."
Smerczynski not only coached them but also helped high school players contact college coaches, write applications, and fill out financial aid forms.
This was not his first Hall of Fame induction; Smerczynski is also in the Massachusetts Babe Ruth Baseball Hall, where he served as state assistant commissioner for 40 years, and the New England Babe Ruth Hall of Fame, as well as a charter member of North Shore Baseball League.
Smerczynski served as chairman of Peabody Park, Recreation, and Shade Tree Commission for 40 years and was one of the prime movers to get CORI checks in place.