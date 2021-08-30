The first time Leanne Smith swam with her aquatic therapist, the journey was as a simple as getting from one end of the pool to the other.
Seven years later, she's overcome the odds — and Paralympic swimming has taken her on a journey all over the globe.
Now, Smith will be coming home from the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo with not one, but two medals.
A Beverly High graduate who now lives in Salem, Smith won a silver medal in the women's 100-meter freestyle Sunday night and followed that up by taking bronze in the women's 50 meter breaststroke Monday.
"It’s overwhelming. It’s surreal, but I’m just happy that we are able to host the Games even after a year-long extension," said Smith, who has been swimming competitively for seven years.
She won four medals (three gold and a silver) at the 2019 World Championships, but had to wait a year to compete at the Paralympic Games when the 2020 event was delayed by the global pandemic.
Spending some time training at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado got the 33-year-old Smith in prime shape for the Games. She qualified in four events, finishing fifth in the 150 IM and sixth in the 50 backstroke before claiming the silver medal on Sunday evening.
"I don’t think it has quite sunk in yet, but I am really excited to get to that podium and receive that silver medal," Smith said right after the race. "If you had told me that first time I got in the pool that I'd be a silver medalist, I would not have believed it."
That silver medal winning race saw her time of 1:37.68 come through seven seconds behind the winner and a good 12 seconds ahead of the bronze. In Monday's bronze medal winning performance, Smith clocked 63.49 seconds, less than a second (0.88) behind the gold medal winner from Mexico.
In 2010, a sudden onset of facial paralysis and numbness landed Smith in the hospital for five months before a rare muscle disease, Dystonia, was diagnosed. A physiotherapist recommended swimming as a way to get moving again and, despite a setback following some seizures in 2014, Smith kept with it.
She credits part of that perseverance to growing up as a competitive gymnast.
"I am a very competitive person: gymnastics definitely instilled that in me," Smith said. "It’s a value I carry through in every aspect of life, inside or outside the pool."
Paralympians are classified by the level of their abilities and impairments to ensure fairness across the competitions. Smith competed in the S3 class for the freestyle and backstroke, SM4 for the 150 IM and SB3 for the breaststroke
"It took me a while to get comfortable with not having use proper use of my limbs in order to stay afloat," Smith said, remembering what it was like when she first started swimming. "It took quite some time to get used to even being in the water with someone. I would cling to noodles, kick-boards, anything that was buoyant."
Less than a decade later, Smith is one of the most accomplished American Paralympians in the pool; she was even nominated for an ESPY in the "Best Athlete With A Disability" category.
The graduate of Southern New Hampshire, who has five brothers here on the North Shore and has also tried sled hockey, believes she's overcome her illness by believing in herself and by never giving in to those early qualms in the water.
"It shows it is OK to be hesitant and to be afraid to take the step, but that it’s important to push yourself and rely on your support system," Smith said. "You always know that they are there to help you overcome the obstacles you may face in life."