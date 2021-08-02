Smooth sailing all weekend for Final Four in Gloucester, says Lowd 

GLOUCESTER — Bill Lowd couldn’t have been any more pleased with how things went this past weekend.
Lowd, the long-time District 15 Administrator who helped run the Massachusetts Little League Final Four in Gloucester, said that everything that encompassed the four-day, seven-game tournament, from the teams and parents to fans and the many volunteers who helped out, went swimmingly.
“This is our fifth time running the Final Four (the others having been at Harry Ball Field in Beverly), but our first time in Gloucester and I have to say, the city itself and the folks from Gloucester Little League did a fantastic job putting this whole thing together,” Lowd said Sunday following the championship game, where Peabody West defeated Pittsfield American, 6-5, for the state crown.
Lowd, a long-time Beverly resident, noted that cities and districts normally have a year in advance to plan for such festivities. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced the cancellation of the 2020 Final Four, Gloucester was only notified it’d be hosting this year’s event in May after each of the state’s 16 districts unanimously voted for them to be the host.
Thus, league president Jamie Marshall and his crew had a little over two months to figure out all of the logistics to put this showcase event on.
“Myself and (assistant directors) Tommy Smith and Richie Lenz met with them early and often to go over things that had to be done, but Jamie and his staff really pulled it all together and did a fantastic job,” said Lowd. “They had over 100 volunteers here all over the park wearing green fluorescent T-shirts, helping people out and doing everything from selling programs and concessions to helping park cars.”
“It was everything we hoped it would be,” said Marshall. “The quality of baseball was amazing and the sportsmanship from all of the teams was on another level. That’s what these tournaments are all about.”
Smith estimated that nearly 2,000 people came to watch Sunday’s championship game.
Sunday also featured long time Gloucester Little League coach Lisa Olson (who recently retired after 43 years coaching the Pirates) and her loyal assistant of 25 years, Bill Tebo, throwing out the ceremonial first pitches on Sunday. The day’s festivities opened with a tribute and re-dedication of the Boudreau Field concession stand to Peter Osier, a Gloucester resident who passed away at Little League playing age in the 80’s. A new plaque was placed in the press box to honor the former Little Leaguer, who played for the Braves in the Gloucester League.
“This was a long time coming,” Marshall said. “It was fantastic to honor him and the family that helped build the concession stand.”
In addition, Gloucester Little Leaguer Beckett Guest — decked out in a blue blazer with large white stars, red pants and rainbow colored Vans sneakers — singing a beautiful version of the National Anthem.
“Everything went really smoothly,” said Lowd, “and that’s because the staff and volunteers here were tremendous. Everyone pitched in and did their share.”