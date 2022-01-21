The 2019-2020 Beverly High squad will go down as one of the best teams in program history.
But could this year’s talented Panthers group give them a run for their money?
Led by Duncan Moreland, Jack Crowley, Damien Bouras and others, that 2020 team set a program record for wins in a season with 22. They dominated the paint, shared the ball and got after it defensively to wear down opponents, ultimately beating Belmont for the Division 2 North title before bowing out in the state semifinals at TD Garden.
This winter, the new-look Panthers continue to wear teams down, but they do so with an almost entirely different approach. Having surpassed the 90-point mark twice already — something Beverly never did during that heralded 2020 run — this winter’s team is fast, skilled and thrives in transition. They’ve scored at least 80 points in four straight games and, although they’re certainly capable of it, rarely do they slow things down and make it a half court game; they want to run on you all night long.
“We have five guys on the floor, pretty much at all times, that can rebound and push the ball — and that’s huge,” said head coach Matt Karakoudas.
Through nine games this season (all wins), the Orange-and-Black have averaged over 77 points; that’s nearly two-and-a-half points per minute.
Guards Dylan Crowley (12.5 ppg. with 15 triples) and Rook Landman (11.3 ppg., team-high 5 assists per game) excel at leading the fast break while sophomore Ryder Frost (17.7 ppg., 7.2 rpg., 22 made threes), Gabe Copeland (14 ppg., 6.1 rpg, 4.0 apg., 12 3-pointers), Zack Sparkman (8.7 rpg.) and Nick Braganca are all capable of snaring a defensive rebound and getting their team out in the open floor.
The Panthers know how to spread the floor effectively, get into the painted area and make things happen. Yes, they can shoot it, too, and have a number of guys who are more the capable of knocking down the long ball, but they don’t settle for contested jumpers.
In Monday’s decisive 97-74 win over Lowell, the Panthers seemingly scored every time they had the ball, especially in the second half. Karakoudas admitted they even left some points out there; at this point a 100-point effort before the season is up is not far fetched.
“Early in the first half we missed eight layups in the paint and three free throws — and we still managed 38 points at the half,” noted Karakoudas. “When we push the pace and play unselfish, good things happen.”
Beverly still has a ways to go to prove they belong in the same conversation as that 2020 group, but I assume that’s the last thing on their minds. This year’s group is special in their own right and appears eager to prove that on a nightly basis.
Come playoff time, the Panthers will now be competing with the top teams in the state at the Division 1 level. Scheduling regular season non-league games against the likes of Lowell, Lynn Classical, Tech Boston, Catholic Memorial and Malden Catholic should certainly help prepare them for that daunting new challenge.
Sticking to what they do best will be key to their ongoing success. With such a deep and balanced rotation, the sky’s the limit for the Garden City bunch.
“We have a really good team. We have a lot of guys out there than can beat you,” added Karakoudas. “When Dylan’s playing well, Rook’s playing well, Gabe’s playing well, Zack’s playing well, Nick’s playing well ... it’s hard to guard everybody and you can’t really double people. That’s what’s been difficult for teams against us.”
■■■
It’s been a challenging start to the season for St. John’s Prep.
With numerous postponements due to ongoing issues surrounding COVID-19, the Eagles have managed to play just five games. They won their season opener against Lawrence before losing to talented St. Mary’s of Lynn, Andover and Central Catholic squads.
Eleven days then passed before head coach John Dullea‘s group finally got back out there against BC High this past Wednesday, and although the result was another loss (65-63), there was plenty to be encouraged by.
“Obviously they’re undefeated and pretty much the consensus No. 1 team in the state,” Dullea said of unbeaten BC High. “We went in with our game plan and executed it pretty well, but just came up a little bit short. I was happy with the effort; it’s been a tough stretch, but the kids are battling and that game is something to build off.”
In Wednesday’s loss, big man Mike O’Brien erupted for a career-high 28 points and 18 rebounds and had a chance to win it with a three at the buzzer, but the shot fell just off the mark. It’s been a small sample size with just five games in five weeks, but O’Brien — who knocked down two long balls in Wednesday’s loss — and fellow post presence Kyle Webster have been terrific for a team trying to find its groove.
“We’ve had a chance here over the last 12 days to really work on some things and get our offense clicking a little better,” said Dullea. “(The 63 points against BC High) were the most points we’ve scored and (Webster and O’Brien) played well, made some big plays, and rebounding was big for us. We’re just trying to get everybody some more looks to succeed and try to give everybody a chance to be their best.”
St. John’s was without starting guard Jack Perry as he nurses an ankle injury. The hope is he’ll be able to return in the next week or two.
The road doesn’t get any easier for the tournament-hopeful Eagles, who head to conference rival Catholic Memorial Friday before hosting Lowell Sunday afternoon.
■■■
Strong couple of weeks for Essex Tech head coach Juan Juan and his squad. The Hawks sat at 5-1 heading into Thursday’s tilt at Saugus, with their only loss coming to Greater Lawrence in a Holiday Tournament three weeks back. They’ve been playing some excellent defense, holding opponents to just 38.2 points per game in the five wins.
According to Juan, what makes his group so dangerous is their depth from top to bottom. The team has implemented a “strength in numbers” motto, with as many as 13 guys seeing the floor on any given night.
“We can play so many guys, and they thought that’d be a cool thing to hang our hat on,” said Juan. “We press a lot, we have three different presses, and we play a lot of man (defense). We’re really long and can send doubles and force you to score over us; that’s how we get a lot of easy transition points.”
At this point in the season the Hawks have turned teams over more than 25 times per game. “We’re trying to suffocate teams with defense first, but we have different lineups ... we can play big and pound it, inside or play five out with all guards,” added Juan.
Essex Tech boasts plenty of size; Cael Dineen stands at 6-foot-5 and averages more than eight rebounds per game while Rolando Castillo is 6-6 and brings another physical presence in the paint. Only two players on the team are shorter than 6-feet.
At the guard position, Andrew Paulino is back after sitting out last year and has served as one of the team’s best scorers. Colin Holden, a standout on the football squad, “has really come into his own on the basketball court”, according to Juan, and Shawn O’Keefe has stepped into a key leadership role as well.
Then there’s guys like David Canado, a terrific facilitator, and sniper Jack McBournie, who continues to knock down the 3-ball. P.J. Norton, another talented football player, is one of the team’s best defenders in the backcourt.
Competing in Division 3, the Hawks will face both Saugus and Marblehead twice before the regular season is up with hopes of bolstering their spot in the state’s new power ranking system.
“We have Saugus (Thursday), a league game Saturday against Minuteman, who are the team to beat in our league, and then we get right back to it with Marblehead at home Monday,” said Juan. “So we play five games in about eight days ... we’ll see who we are after all those games.”
■■■
Swampscott handed Salem its first loss last week, outperforming the Witches down the stretch in a 60-52 decision. But the Witches got their revenge Tuesday evening at home, running away from the Big Blue late for a 69-55 victory.
Expect to see a lot more of this back and forth as the season rolls on in the Northeastern Conference. Outside of unbeaten Beverly at the top, there’s no clear cut No. 2 team, with any one of Salem, Swampscott, Marblehead, Peabody and Masconomet capable of beating each other on any given night.
For the Witches (now 7-2), Treston Abreu has found a groove, having scored 24 points in Tuesday’s win and matched that output in Wednesday’s 59-52 setback at Wakefield. Abreu is now averaging a team-high 16 points per game to go with 5.8 rebounds and one steal.
■■■
Impressive 54-51 win for Salem Academy over out-of-conference foe Danvers this past Tuesday. The Navigators are now 8-2 and have been getting some terrific all-around play from Jorbert Peralta (team-high 20 points against Danvers), Dexter Brown and Ivan Paredes. Sophomore Radley Valsote and freshman Angel Santiago are two of the many other capable Salem Academy players to contribute in a big way recently.
■■■
Bishop Fenwick snapped a three-game skid Tuesday with a down-to-the-wire, 67-65 triumph over rival Bishop Feehan. The Crusaders (now 5-3) had previously fallen to Arlington Catholic, St. Mary’s of Lynn and Arlington Catholic again in succession, with two of those losses coming by four points or less.
The trio of Mike Yentin, Che Hanks and Jason Romans continue to run the show for head coach Kevin Moran; they scored 18, 17 and 16 points, respectively, in the win over Feehan. Nick Bowers — highlighted in last week’s column for his strong contributions in the starting lineup of late — was huge once again, connecting for a four-point play late in the game to help his team secure the victory.
Full Court Press is a high school boys basketball column that appears in The Salem News every Friday during the winter season. Contact staff writer Nick Giannino at NGiannino@Salemnews.com and follow him on Twitter @NickGiannino_SN.
POWER RANKINGS
1. Beverly (9-0)
2. Masconomet (6-2)
3. Salem (7-2)
4. Peabody (6-3)
5. Bishop Fenwick (5-3)