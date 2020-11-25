Softball standout Wodarski lands at Stonehill

When Danvers native Paige Wodarski is smashing softballs over fences far and wide, she prefers to put everything out of her mind and let the bat find the ball.
So it when came time to choose a college destination, that same philosophy of trusting your instincts came back to the forefront.
Wodarski, a senior at Cushing Academy who plays third base and is one of New England's top prep school hitters, committed to Stonehill College last week.
"It was the atmosphere. From the second I stepped onto the campus I loved the feeling I got," said Wodarski, who hit .500 in her sophomore season in 2019 and was a preseason All-American going into 2020 before COVID-19 cancelled everything.
Losing that junior year didn't slow down much on the recruiting trail for Wodarski, who had logged showcases all over the country in the summer of '19 and another last winter. Her bat speaks for itself and when she got to know the coaches and players at Stonehill, she felt at home.
"When I started talking to coach (Ken LeGrice, Stonehill's head softball coach since 2010) it just sealed the deal," said Wodarski, who would like to study science and hopes to enter dentistry as a graduate student. "I loved everything he had to say and I knew Stonehill was someplace I'd fit in."
An all-star in both softball and field hockey at Danvers High before transferring out to Cushing, Wodarski helped the Penguins finish as New England Class B runners-up last time they were on the field. She loves the feeling of helping her team win and has done that plenty of times by coming up with the big, run-producing hit.
"There's nothing better than the feeling you get after hitting a double and bringing in a few runs," she said. "The key for us is don't over think, just focus on the ball."
An excellent defensive third baseman as well, Wodarski got a few days of summer ball in the past few months and is happy to be getting back into the swing of things. She and the Penguins are eyeing a big spring of 2020 season, presuming it's safe and the season gets going this March and April.
"We only got five days this summer but they were a good five days. I worked on getting back into the swing of things and having fun in general," Wodarski said.
"I’m really excited for this season at Cushing because we have a really good team and I think we have the chance to go far in the playoffs again. I’m just really grateful I get to have the opportunity to play at the next level."
